Project rapporteur at Casa Baixa, Cajado declares that a “conclusion on conditional expenditure” has not yet been reached

The leader of the Government in the Chamber of Deputies, José Guimaraes (PT-CE), stated that the House will vote on the new fiscal framework this week. The statement was given on Monday night (21.Aug.2023), at the official residence of the President of the Chamber, after a meeting with Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

“Everything is under control from a political point of view”, said the congressman to journalists. The text should be on the agenda in plenary on Tuesday (Aug 22) or Wednesday (Aug 23).

Guimarães said the leaders would meet again on Tuesday (22.Aug), at 11am. Discuss when the following texts will be discussed:

In an interview with journalists on the night of this 2nd, the rapporteur for the fiscal framework, deputy Carlos Cajado (PP-BA), said that at the meeting scheduled for Tuesday (22.Aug) the details of the text will be defined. “No conclusion has yet been reached on expenditure conditioned”declared the congressman.