Lists can be uncomfortable because they simplify and reduce the complexity of the world, forcing us to categorize and prioritize elements to explain a part of reality. Six months before the 25th anniversary of the beginning of the 21st century, The New York Times published a list with the titles of the 100 best booksMore than 500 writers and reading lovers shared their top ten of what they consider to be the best of this century so far. The only selection criteria for this jury was that they chose books published in the United States and in English, including translations, as of January 1, 2000.

In just a few days, there has been a flurry of reactions, from those who consider the list premature and biased, to those who call it ridiculous due to its notable lack of diversity. Social media users have used platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn and Reddit to express their views and engage in debates about this literary selection. The main criticisms focus on the limited variety of literary genres, as well as the lack of geographical and linguistic representation in the selected books.

This is how the best books of the century were chosen

The New York Times Book Review decided to commemorate the first 25 years of this century with an ambitious project: to determine for the first time the most important and influential books of the era. In collaboration with Upshot, the newspaper’s section dedicated to analysis, data and graphics, they sent a survey to 503 novelists, nonfiction writers, poets, critics and other book lovers asking them to name the 10 best books published since January 1, 2000.

Notable personalities such as Stephen King, Bonnie Garmus, Claudia Rankine, James Patterson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Karl Ove Knausgaard, Elin Hilderbrand, Thomas Chatterton Williams, Roxane Gay, Marlon James, Sarah MacLean, Min Jin Lee, Jonathan Lethem and Jenna Bush Hager participated in this initiative.

Little variety of literary genres

In almost a quarter of a century, from the beginning of the 21st century until 2024, a large number of titles have been written that reflect the concerns, problems and dynamics of humanity. These books cover a wide range of topics ranging from geopolitical changes, wars, social movements, human rights, migration, sexual diversity, feminism, to reflections on identity, friendship and love. However, in this account the great absentees are science fiction, graphic novels and children’s books.

British children’s book author, Claire Linneyknown for her work The Time-Vat Travelers and the Silk Thiefshared a video on her Instagram account expressing her discontent and sharing her opinion on the New York newspaper’s list. Linney criticizes that there is not a single children’s book on the list, calling it ridiculous. She says it is nonsense to objectively claim that no children’s book is worthy of being on the list, and interprets this as a broader disdain for children’s literature by adults.

The writer has also pointed out the lack of diversity in literary genres and, in particular, the absence of her favorite genre, fantasy. She mentions that only titles such as The cloud atlas by David Mitchell and The fifth season by NK Jemisin, the latter one of his all-time favorite books, but regrets that there are not more fantasy works. He also notes the absence of science fiction and that there is only one graphic novel, Persepolisby Marjane Satrapi.

Little representation of Latin American authors

The list lacks diversity in terms of language, as it features a notable shortage of books originally written in languages ​​other than English. However, this selection does include Spanish-speaking authors, although representation is limited to Chile, the Dominican Republic, Argentina and Mexico.

Chilean writer and poet Roberto Bolaño stands out occupying the sixth position with his masterful work 2666in addition to obtaining the 38th position with The Savage Detectives. Junot Díaz, an American-Dominican writer, has reached position 11 with The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar WaoIn 50th place is the Argentine-American professor Hernan Diaz with his novel Trust. The Mexican journalist and writer Fernanda Melchor has obtained the 82nd place with Hurricane season And finally, the Chilean journalist Benjamín Labatut appears in 83rd place with his monumental work A terrible greenness.

Juan Carlos Ortega Prado, editor of Penguin Random House, in an interview with EL PAÍS, says that, naturally, every list and every anthology is unfair because it seeks to promote certain perspectives and narratives. The NYT list is a canon created by authors who have been influenced by a way of seeing Western, American and English-speaking culture, and who understand literature in a way that, naturally, will be different in other contexts.

Ortega Prado adds that these types of lists reveal subtleties, and that the problem is not the scarcity of works from other languages, but the lack of ideas that directly oppose the conception of culture and the political ideologies that prevail in the New York world or, more broadly, the Anglo-Saxon world.

This is the complete list of the best books, according to The New York Times