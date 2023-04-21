Today Capcom was on long tablecloths, since there was a direct focus on Street Fighter 6, a launch of fights that promises to be the company’s golden brooch closure, at least this year. All starting with a new trailer that lets us see a little more of the story mode called World Tour, in which you manage a young promise of fights.

We also got to see some of the customizable moves that we can equip to the avatar, as well as the exploration of Metro City, hinting that both this saga and Final Fight are connected in some way. Well, in other videos we have seen the iconic statue of Haggard.

Here you can see the new video:

After watching the introduction video, we’re told that the avatar will be learning from some classic Street Fighter masters. That means we’ll be embracing the style of the likes of Ryu, Ken, and even Chun-Li’s solid kicks. The teachers are going to send us to fulfill certain orders within the city, you can even give them things to increase your affinity with them.

For its part, the special movements are not going to be left behind, so the main character can equip some according to the occasion, they can be learned the more fights are won and therefore, raising their level. The best thing is that we are not only going to limit ourselves to exploring Metro City, since they confirm that we can get tickets to travel to other locations and defeat more rivals.

Added to this, there will be confrontations with evil organizations, which will seek in one way or another to spoil our reputation. There are even some missions that have as their end the classic mini game of smashing cars and even kicking food out of the fridge.

To finish, they show us the online mode, as well as the rooms in which we can access the tickets. Of course, the battles in arcade mode were going to be inevitable, so with each character you can finish this mode and acquire special illustrations when you reach the credits. In addition, there are characters that will join the fight as 2023 progresses and also part of 2024.

As if all this were not enough, there is already a demo available for PS4 and PS5. This will allow you to move the avatar created to the final version.

Remember that Street Fighter 6 goes on sale on June 2 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Via: Capcom