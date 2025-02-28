Hysteria, terror, paranoia, intrigue, action. A unleashed Nicolas Cage Do not go with minutiae in your new movie The Surferpsychological thriller full of tension in which he will face a group of surfers that masters and lords of the beach have been made where, his character, surfing in childhood.

A production between Australia and Ireland that has directed Lorcan Finneganfilmmaker with predilection by enigmatic and fantastic carizers as has demonstrated in Vivarium with Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg and NOCOBO EFFECT starring Eva Greenand now brings us to a Nicolas In a perfect role to win your followers again.

‘The Surfer: Synopsis

With a script signed by Thomas Martinwith experience especially in episodes of television series, Nicolas Cage plays a man who returns from the United States to Australia, to its hometown next to the beach. There will have a traumatic experience When in front of his teenage son he is humiliated by a local surfing gang that have taken over the beach where their childhood passed.

‘The Surfer’ Saturn Films

However, neither short nor lazy, and wounded in the depths of his pride, He stays there to declare them war. The tension will increase until it will bring to the edge of madness.

‘The Surfer’: cast

His charismatic protagonist is accompanied by the young man Finn Little (From the series Yellowstone) as your child in fiction. The cast is completed with Julian McMahon (Dr. Doom in The fantastic 4 and sequel), Miranda Tapsell (Years of drought) embodying a photographer or Justin Rosniak (Of the series A wolf like me and Mr. Inbetween) to a police officer, and that most characters have no their own name, as the protagonist himself.

There are also other tanned names on television series such as Nicholas Cassim (Also of the series Mr. Inbetween), Alexander Bertrand (From the miniseries Les Norton), Rahel Romahn (seen in Furious: from the Mad Max saga) either Charlotte Maggi (of Rebel Moon).

‘The Surfer’: Trailer

And what is promised is debt regarding that the leading paper is made to the Cagewhom we will also see for the first time to ride on the waves. And about his interpretation, even some excited critic has already stressed that it is the best of his career. So we go with the trailereven in original English version.

‘The Surfer’: premiere date

Already presented at various festivals, such as Cannes or the SXSW, Its duration is 99 minutes And the truth is that he is having great reviews. Good proof of them is that in Rotten Tomatoesfor the moment, It has an average of 88 percent positive criticism.

As for the premiere, It will reach American cinemas on May 2. Meanwhile, we must wait here, because it is still pending that it is acquired by a distributor. And, to finish it, we also leave you with the movie of the movie.

Poster of ‘the surfer’ Saturn Films

Do you want to be up to the last of all the novelties of film and series? Sign up for our Newsletter.