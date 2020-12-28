The Assembly of Real Madrid began a new chapter of media bombardment regarding the Super league. Florentino Pérez did not abuse so much concrete as Bartomeu, but we all understood him. It is curious: in this Spanish football of visceral confrontations and confronting trenches they want to place us all on one side of the fight between whites and Catalans, as if it were mandatory to position ourselves, and at the moment of truth both entities seem to walk together in the episode more transcendent that football has had to face in recent decades. Here I do take part in a vehement and enthusiastic way: I am in everyone else’s boat. In that of the clubs that need that football does not break to continue subsisting.

Among the many articles that appeared after Florentino’s statement, I was struck by a leak that spoke of a tournament with fifteen fixed teams and three rotating teams that would be decided each year by invitation. The most striking thing is that the text in question defined the format as “not closed”, as if that small window, that forgiveness concession, was enough to satisfy all those who do not want to hear about an exclusive tournament, with irrevocable privileges, oblivious to the meritocracy of sports results and performances.

Florentino Pérez, in the recent Assembly of Madrid.

It should be made clear: no matter how many invitations they give, if the founders of the Super League are safe from relegation and their participation is guaranteed because they belong to the club of the richest and the largest, we will be talking about a closed competition. Of a tournament that will move away from the competitive essence that defines football since its foundation and that will break with the interconnection that currently exists between all the teams in the world, however powerful or tiny they may be.

If what really worries the managers of the big clubs is the current predictability of football, let them dare to explore corrections in the system to balance the competitions. Or if not, don’t lie to us saying that what they want is to make the game more attractive.