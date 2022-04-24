Aldo Miyashiro is once again a point of criticism on social networks, this time after Samuel Suárez revealed a photograph of the driver of “La banda del Chino” and Fiorella Retiz. Both appear walking on the beach days before the compromising ampay came out, in which they look very affectionate.

This snapshot immediately went viral on social networks and grabbed all the headlines of the entertainment media. However, the creator of Instarándula spoke through his Instagram portal to explain everything that is not known about the image that one of his “ratujas” shared.

What really happened that day?

According to the information provided by a source close to ‘Samu’, the communicators were on the Cerro Azul beach, as they would have attended the birthday of a mutual friend named Pedro. “They went to share as always; Not only that, there were many more friends, and they also recorded something for the program”, he indicated.

YOU CAN SEE: Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz went to the beach together days before the ampay, revealed “Instarándula”

He also revealed that the photograph does not show all the people who were present that day and that is why it is understood that they were alone, but in reality it was not. “Aldo and Retiz were not alone, it was a large group, the camaraderie,” she added.

Aldo Miyashiro announces the end of his marriage to Érika Villalobos

The director of “Once Machos” appeared on his nightly program to confirm that he was unfaithful to his wife, Érika Villalobos, with whom he joined seven years ago. The national artist said he was ashamed of the damage caused to his family and that he will try to repair the wound he has left on them.

YOU CAN SEE: Érika Villalobos dedicated a romantic message to Aldo Miyashiro for his 15 years of marriage

“I want to tell (Erika) that we will surely not be able to return, but that I am willing to do everything possible to heal that wound and to be able to lead a relationship of two people who once loved each other very much,” he commented.

Aldo Miyashiro came out in defense of Fiorella Retiz

After a day away from the television cameras, the presenter went live to give his release regarding the ampay he starred in. It was there that the actor took the opportunity to ask the public to stop criticizing Fiorella Retiz, since he was the only one responsible for everything that happened.

“The responsible and guilty one is me. I am a 46-year-old man, I am a married man, I am the man who shouldn’t have done, who shouldn’t have passed that little path and that route that went beyond a game, that went too far and ended up in what they saw, which are those kisses and those caresses. Then there was a bewilderment ”, he limited.