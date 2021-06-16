Faced with the Delta variant of the coronavirus, whose progress in the world is worrying, vaccines are less effective but protection against disease is still important as long as both doses are received.

Several laboratory studies show that the Delta variant (formerly called the “Indian variant”) seems to be more resistant to vacciness than other mutations. This is what is known as “immune escape”.

According to one of these reports, carried out by the British authorities and published in early June in The Lancet, in people vaccinated with both doses of Pfizer / BioNTech, the level of neutralizing antibodies is almost six times less high in the presence of the Delta variant than with the original strain, which served to develop the vaccines.

In comparison, this reduction is 2.6 times compared to the Alpha variant (“British”), and 4.9 times versus the Beta (“South African”) variant.

Vaccination in Minas Gerais, Brazil, with Pfizer. Reuters photo

Another study, carried out by the Pasteur Institute in France, concludes that neutralizing antibodies after receiving the vial of Pfizer / BioNTech are three to six times less effective against the Delta variant than against the Alpha.

Laboratory-recorded antibody levels are an essential indicator, but it is not sufficient to determine the efficacy of a vaccine. The other facet of the immune response is not taken into account, cellular immunity.

Hence the importance of analyzing what happens in real life. Y the results are rather reassuring.

The studies



According to data released Monday by UK authorities, vaccination with Pfizer / BioNTech and AstraZeneca it is just as effective to prevent hospitalization for both the Delta and Alpha variants.

Two doses allow 96% to avoid (for Pfizer / BioNTech) and 92% (for AstraZeneca) hospital admission due to the Delta variant, according to this study in 14,000 people.

Precedent data from the British authorities gave similar conclusions for less severe forms of the disease.



Gabriela Moreira, 13, receives the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech in MInas Gerais, Brazil. Reuters photo

Two weeks after the second dose, the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine es 88% effective against the symptomatic form of covid-19 due to the Delta variant, against 93% when it comes to the Alpha variant. For its part, AstraZeneca shows an efficiency of 60% and 66% against these mutations.

The creators of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V claimed on Twitter Tuesday that their drug was “more effective against the Delta variant” than anyone else, but they did not publish their data.

The studies converge on one point: a single dose provides limited protection against the Delta variant.

“After a single dose of Pfizer / BioNTech, 79% of people had a detectable antibody response against the original strain, but this dropped to 50% for the Alpha variant, 32% for the Delta variant and 25% for the Beta variant” , concludes the laboratory study published in June in The Lancet.

According to research from the Pasteur Institute, a single dose of AstraZeneca would be “little or not effective” against the Delta variant.

These trends are confirmed in real life: according to the British authorities, a single dose of either vaccine has an efficiency of 33% to prevent the symptomatic form of the disease caused by Delta (and 50% for the Alpha variant).

Complete vaccination

Among all licensed immunizers, only Janssen’s is single-dose. Not for now data are available about your protection against the Delta variant.

To stop the spread of this variant, 60% more transmissible than Alpha according to the British authorities, scientists insist on the importance of full vaccination, with two doses.

Create this “vaccinated block”, In the words of the president of the French Scientific Council Jean-François Delfraissy, it has a second objective: to prevent other variants from arising from the population that is partially or not protected at all.

The perspective that worries the most is the appearance of other mutations of the virus, more resistant to vaccines.

But, “You don’t have to base everything on vaccination”epidemiologist Antoine Flahault told AFP.

According to him, it is crucial “keep virus circulation very low”, through the other control measures (barrier gestures, case detection, restriction measures …), since the more the virus circulates, the more likely it is to mutate and create other variants.

Source: AFP

PB