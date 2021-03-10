While the wound of the Fire Phone – a bet that cost 200 million dollars – still remains open, Amazon is not resigned and returns to set foot in the field of hardware. This time, it has planned to manufacture a domestic robot for the home.

This rechargeable android with Alexa technology -to receive orders- whose internal code name is “Vesta”, Alluding to the Roman goddess of the home and family.

The robot is one of the most important hardware bets for Lab126, Amazon’s personal devices unit that has already crowned successes such as Kindle e-reader, Echo smart speaker, and Alexa voice assistant.

The device It took 4 years of development and at its service it has more than 800 employees specialized. If the robot is released, it will be one of Amazon’s most ambitious products.

The robot would have inside the assistant Alexa, which Amazon sells in the form of a speaker.

Despite its original idea, production delays and the uncertain reception it would have for the public threaten its future, say some of those responsible.

While Amazon believes that Vesta can be of great help within smart homes, some experts question whether it is the right decision spending so much time and resources on what could end up being too fancy a product or a failed project.

One of the Vesta prototypes, an employee revealed, is about 25-30 cm tall and consists of multiple cameras, a screen and a microphone. To graph its capacity it was described as “a Fire tablet with wheels“who is able to move around the house using voice commands.

To make it more attractive, Amazon will allow customization through plugins and widgets that can measure home temperature, air quality and humidity, through its sensors.

It also plans to include a small compartment in the device so you can carry objects, as well as fire detection technology and home security through its cameras and sensors.

Ring Always Cam, Amazon’s new in home security. Photo: Amazon.

You could also add a retractable pole at waist height with a camera that moves up and down to locate keys and wallets or lost items at home using computer vision.

To expand the range of its possibilities, the Vesta team will be able to become a mobile meeting platform for use in the home office. In theory, the device would allow you to have a virtual meeting while walking around the house, without having to sit at the desk to chat.

The big question is how much overall appeal the product will have, especially when expected to be much more expensive than Amazon’s other personal devices.

In recent years, the company began work on a series of devices that attempt to extend the comfort of technology to kitchens and bedrooms and rooms.

From the discontinued Dash Wand, which allowed users to order grocery products by scanning barcodes, to the new indoor surveillance drone called Always Home Cam. It is totally autonomous and can go from any environment to check if the house is in order.

SL