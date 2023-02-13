Mexico.- One of the international news that has caused the most controversy on social networks is about the recent shootdowns of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) by the United States and Canada.

What looks like it’s straight out of a sci-fi moviebecame international news.

In recent days, UFO sightings have been reported all over the world.which generated concern on the part of the United States government.

Recorded the shooting down of a fourth UFO in CanadaCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last Saturday that he had given permission to US aircraft to shoot down an “unidentified object” that was threatening airspace.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), an organization of the United States and Canada, share the defense of airspace and They detected a new flying object in Alaskan territory during the night of Friday.

The Prime Minister of Canada reported that he contacted the President of the United StatesJoe Biden, to agree and tear down the object.

The Prime Minister of Canada confirmed the demolition of a UFO by the air forces / Photo: Capture

F-22 fighter planes have shot down three objects in the space of the United States and Canada in seven days; In addition to the fact that yesterday a fourth object was recorded overflying Lake Huron that had the shape of an octagon, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Impressive videos circulate on social networks, including the one that was recorded on Saturday, February 11 at around 1:15 p.m., of a cylindrical silver-colored object.

Are they UFO’s from another planet?

The first thing that comes to mind about Unidentified Flying Objects, It is that they are of extraterrestrial origin.

However, on February 4, The United States shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloonwho for a week had been crossing the North American country.

China replied that it was a civilian weather balloon. that went off course due to strong winds, but the United States claims that the weather balloon had technological equipment for espionage.

On February 10, the second shooting down of a UFO occurred near Alaskaand was confirmed by the Pentagon.

The downed object fell into icy Alaskan waters and the government is on an object salvage mission to understand the nature of the object.

The third case was confirmed by the Prime Minister of Canada, who ordered the demolition in the Yukon area.by the United States and Canada on February 11.

Canadian forces will analyze the remains of the object, Justin Trudeau reported, on this occasion it was an object the size of a medium-sized car with a cylindrical shape and it made erratic movements and no propulsion source could be seen, it was metallic and did not coincide with any man-made object.

And finally the fourth case occurred this Sunday, after a UFO was caught flying over Lake Huronin the Canadian border area. This object had the shape of an octagon, metallic in shape, which has no further information.