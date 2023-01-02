We have officially started the year 2023, and that means an avalanche of content that reaches the different streaming platforms, this ranges from anime, documentaries, series, movies and much more. One of the brands that will undoubtedly continue with its constant launching is Disney Pluswith programs that it has already confirmed for months ago.

One of the most anticipated shows in relation to the universe of movies of Marvel is the second season of Loki, and it is that the first season totally hooked the public that was fortunate enough to see it week after week. For now, the details of it are scarce, but the date on which the first chapter will be broadcast is already certain.

As mentioned in conferences like D23the following episodes of Loki will officially arrive in the summer of 2023there is no specific date, but during the explanation of the next phase of Marvel it was a fact. As for the platforms that will give it a renaissance, it stands to reason that the exclusive streaming service will be Disney Plus.

As for the plot of the series, everything will continue from the supposed end that we saw more than a year ago, in which the paths of the multiverse have been broken as a result of the death of the variant of Kang. For his part, Loki He will have to seek explanations from his feminine part, the same one that would have betrayed him at the end of the season.

The first trailer for the series is expected to be released shortly.

Via: Collider

Editor’s note: The next phase of Marvel is going to kick off with the next Ant-Man movie, so it’s obvious that we won’t see Loki until the middle of the year. For its part, there will be more interesting series like Secret Invasion.