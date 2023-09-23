Who hasn’t woken up startled in the middle of the night and didn’t even know where they were. Or he has simply closed his eyes again and continued sleeping peacefully. These small events are clues that tell us that sleep is never linear and uniform but rather goes through different phases. In each of them, things as diverse as physical recovery or the fixation of memories and learning occur.

These essential actions for survival occur while we are in the arms of Morpheus and we advance through each of the sleep cycles. Yes, sleep cycles because each night there are between 4 and 6 periods that share the same phases.

HYPNOGRAM OF AN ADULT HEALTHY WHO SLEEPS EIGHT HOURS A hypnogram is a graphic representation of the different phases of sleep throughout a night. In this example there is only wakefulness at the beginning and at the end which means that there have been no intermediate awakenings.

Thus, an adult sleeps on average between seven or eight hours, so they perform about five cycles of 80 to 100 minutes. Each of them is divided into four stages: REM (Rapid Eye Movement) and N1, N2 and N3, which are non-REM. In all of them different processes are developed. Even if we are not aware of it, things do not stop happening.

Neurology is capable of identifying what our sleep is like to detect anomalies and diseases that manifest while we rest with the so-called sleep tests: polysomnography and multiple latency tests.

These analyzes are carried out by measuring brain and body activities so that it can be established what stage we are in and what is happening during our rest. Those are the main processes that occur in each phase.

Sleep and wakefulness are two antagonistic states, but that does not mean that there is an absence of activity in sleep. Not at all. In this last phase, REM, the frequency of brain waves is very similar to when we are awake; heart rate and blood pressure increase, as do temperature and eye movement. Things are going through our heads. In non-REM phases there are also dreams but they are primitive, REM is the dream stage par excellence, whether disturbing nightmares or pleasant daydreams.

They are dreams in story form, some of which can be very vivid. So much so that it would be dangerous to be able to move and represent them: run, flee, hit, scream, jump… So the brain deactivates all these activities every time we enter REM. It is as if the brain was disconnected from the body to be preserved. “The muscular atony of the motor capacity is complete,” explains Dr. Teresí, a physician specializing in clinical neurophysiology at the La Fe Sleep Unit. We are paralyzed, but that does not mean that the brain is not still active.

But in addition to dreaming, this phase is where our mind is restored. Norepinephrine, an anxiety-inducing chemical, is turned off, creating a low-stress atmosphere that favors the recovery of emotional stability and improved mood. Something essential in the atmosphere of stress that surrounds us when we are awake.









If analyzing the structure of sleep is already complex, we must add that “some people go from N1 to N2 and REM without going through N3”, they report in the Sleep Unit and also that each of the cycles changes depending on whether It occurs at the beginning or end of our rest. For example, we get most of our deep sleep in the early cycles and don’t enter REM until the later ones. Therefore, these two stages can be affected by interrupted or lower quality sleep. This means that we can feel tired and dazed regardless of the number of hours we have rested.

The advancement of neurology has managed to establish a correlation between the sleep phase we are in and what is happening in our brain. The relaxation of N1, the consolidation of memory of N2, the cellular repair of N3 and the emotional improvement of REM, in which our dreams develop. What science still cannot, unfortunately or fortunately, is to identify and know what we are dreaming about.