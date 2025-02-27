With the most important appointment of international cinema around the corner, they begin to reveal details of a gala that will undoubtedly give a lot to talk about. Only a few lucky will be able to get the precious statuette and proclaim winners … On the big night of the 97th edition of the Oscar Awards held this Sunday March 2but the rest of the nominees will not go home empty -handed and the first details of the Luxury gift bag that they will receive.

The actresses Demi Moore, Zoe Saldaña and Cynthia Erivo



Gtres





Demi Moore, Karla Sofía Gascón “That she did not go to lunch, although she is expected at the awards ceremony,” Cynthia Erivo, Miley Madison, Fernanda Torres, Adrien Brody or Timothée Chalametamong others, there will be some of the lucky stars that will receive a bag of gifts whose value, this year, exceeds the 200,000 dollars. As in previous editions and for 23 years, the company in charge of this management is distinctive Assets, a marketing company located in Los Angeles.

The content of the gift bags for the Oscar 2025 nominees



Distinctive Assets





«Although our gifts are famous for being fun and fabulous, they also serve to support small businesses, To the brands owned by minorities, to women entrepreneurs and the solidarity companies. This year, after tragic Los Angeles fireswe have found even more ways that our botin of celebrities do good in our community, “explained the company responsible, which have included aid for the recovery of the areas affected by fire.

What includes the Oscar 2025 gift bag

The baptized bag ‘Everybody Wins’ (‘Everyone wins’) guarantees guarantee that no nominee goes home empty -handed and its content is always very news for the eccentric and curious of many of their products. «A gift bag from six figures destined to pamper, delight and inspire … regardless of whether or not they take that iconic gold statuette, ”says the statement issued by the marketing company in charge of these present. Transferred by many of the sponsors of the event, in the bag we find from exclusive dream trips to Maldive Islands even cosmetic surgeries, dope or spiritual retreats.

American cookies Karma, the full line of myge products for the skin, a set of backgammon, a four -night stay in a luxury village in Joali Maldives And another of five nights in Joali Being, a luxury well-being retreat in the hills of Sri Lanka de Santani (to facilitate the trip, the Nomatic Anti-theft Mochilla and a Chek-In suitcase) is also included. A kit from Ancestrydna To know the genetic origins, the liposuction artlipo Dr. Thomas su, cannabis cigars and dogwalkers, cannabis products from Luxury Beboe or the affiliation to the Illuminati are some of the most eccentric gifts that can be found in the bag.

A Barcelona hotel included in the gift bag

One of the hotel suite stays



Cotton House Hotel Barcelona





Between the trips and the rooms also highlights a Spanish hotel, specifically the Cotton House Hotel de Barcelona which participates in the gift bag offering a stay in its historic building in the center of Barcelona. “An experience that will undoubtedly make them feel among cottons,” they say from the exclusive accommodation.

Cotton House Hotel, Autograph CollectionIt is a Marriott five -star property with a unique personality. It is located in the former headquarters of the cotton producers guild. This iconic building is an outstanding example of the nineteenth -century architecture, which reflects the spirit and culture of Barcelona of that time. The hotel has 83 comfortable and elegant rooms, including five large suites. Their stays are based on 388 euros by night.