The stifled laughter among her students aroused the curiosity of the French biologist Emmanuelle Pouydebat, a researcher at the CNRS (the Gallic Conicet) and the National Museum of Natural History, who launched some variant of the traditional one: “Tell me what’s so funny, that’s how we all have fun ”. And they told him: they played with an application in which they had to identify which animal the photographed penises corresponded to. “We all did very badly,” he says to Ñ from his home in France by email. Even me, who had only 4 correct answers out of 20. The participants in my class gave me a challenge: ‘You are not capable of writing a book on this subject’ ”. Sexus animalus has just been published in Europe, it took four years of documentation and, like his previous works, is something to talk about because it looks into areas that, in general, science does not look at because of disinterest, sexism or pacatería.

“Scientific studies on animal sexuality were insufficient and also loaded with anthropocentrism. But the truth is that human beings have not invented anything“, Explain. If in Animal Intelligence: Head of Plovers and Memory of Elephants (Editorial Platform), dethroned the human from the intellectual pyramid of the natural world, now in Sexus animalus evidence that men and women are far from having invented sexuality, the pursuit of pleasure and even the abuses of power: “Everything already existed, even harassment and rape. Sexuality is a blind spot for science because many of the associated topics were taboo and still are”, He points out.

Brown bears perform oral sex. And the bats too / Clarín Archive

– Humanity has shared this planet with animals for millions of years: what is really known about them and how much remains to be known?

In retrospect, today I would say that we know very little. First of all, because we humans have placed ourselves at the top of an imaginary pyramid of evolution and intelligence. We lack humility and that often prevents us from seeing the wonders of nature. Second, because we only know a small part of this animal world: there are probably about 2 million animal species (some say 10 million) and we have described just 10,000. We still have practically everything to discover.

–You problematized the idea of ​​the human at the top of an intelligence pyramid. Why do you consider that this ranking is not real?

–Firstly, because evolution is not fixed or linear. It makes no sense to put any animal species on top of a pyramid. Second, because intelligence is plural and is everywhere. We do not have the supremacy of intelligence. We are less efficient than many species in areas as different as navigation, memory, or even empathy. And finally because my work as a researcher shows me every day how stupid we are. Animals have been around for almost 600 million years; we have only been here 5 or 6 million years; And in just 30 years we have contributed to the disappearance of a colossal number of species, while we slaughter our planet and destroy natural habitats. On the scale of evolution, not only are we not the smartest, we are the stupidest.

-For a long time, the dominant idea was that the pursuit of pleasure was exclusively human, something that you refute in your new book Sexus animalus. Were the scientific studies insufficient or was there too much anthropocentrism in them?

-Both. We systematically position ourselves as the model, the species that knows everything and better, but the truth is that we do not invent anything. Pleasure has probably existed for millions of years. It is true that the tools necessary to demonstrate this are a recent invention. For example, it has been shown that orgasm existed in rats (as well as in dolphins, monkeys, pigs, cats, dogs, rabbits … among others) thanks to experiments that show an increased heart rate, uterine contractions in females , contractions of the perineum muscles, or the release of endorphins and opiates.

– Often, the idea of ​​nature as a universe of exclusively heterosexual males and females is appealed to. However, you explain that homosexuality, bisexuality, transsexuality, masturbation, orgasms, cunnilingus … are all practices and orientations that are in the animal kingdom. Why was sexuality a blind spot in zoology for so long?

–It’s correct: everything exists, including harassment and rape. Sexuality was a blind spot on the one hand because many of the associated topics were taboo and still are. As well we must recognize that our religious and educational tradition makes discussions about sexuality complex at times and embarrassing. There has been a lot of self-censorship, conscious or unconscious. And it’s a shame because, without understanding sexuality, it is complex to understand evolution.

Lions can mate 40 times a day / Clarín Archive

– Why are the females less studied than the males?

-Its a very long history. If I had to summarize, I would say that it is easier to study homogeneous populations of males, because they often have less variability than females in terms of weight, hormones and other elements. That is the scientific answer. Then there is the sociocultural answer: females have long been considered less interesting. And it took great and courageous researchers to prove otherwise. But the road has been difficult because the world of research has been, and continues to be, it seems to me, cruel to women, who have to fight harder to show interest in certain research. In the field of sexuality, depriving yourself of knowledge about females is dramatic because nothing can be understood about the fascinating and complex phenomena of coevolution. The genitalia and sexual behavior of males evolve and females respond to them in some way. This is the case with ducks: males have a corkscrew-shaped penis, while females have developed a vagina oriented in the opposite direction. Stories like this are common in animals as different as birds, mammals, and insects.

– Zoos are demonized as confined spaces. How are animals studied today and how do you think they will be studied when there are no more zoos?

– Zoos are by definition confined spaces. And it is true that some zoos are experts in abuse. However, others dedicate their efforts to improving the living conditions of their residents. Study in the zoo is complementary to study in nature. In the zoo we understand what they are capable of, sometimes more than in nature. For its part, in nature, the real life of the animal is seen and complex phenomena such as traditions, cultures, self-medication can be understood. It is complementary. In view of the dramatic state of natural habitats, I don’t think zoos will disappear. They will continue to be numerous and protected parks as well as sanctuaries will increase.

Emmanuelle Pouydebat is Research Director at the Center national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS) and the Muséum National d’Histoire Naturelle de France

Emmanuelle Pouydebat

1973. Paris.

Research Director of the Center national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS) and the Muséum National d’Histoire Naturelle de France, specialist in the evolution of animal behavior. Trained as an interdisciplinary biologist at the Université Panthéon-Sorbonne, her work in the laboratory «Adaptive mechanisms and evolution» consists of exploring the evolution of behaviors, with special emphasis on the manipulation and use of instruments. She was awarded Chevalier de la légion d’honneur for her scientific revelations and received the CNRS Silver Medal. He published four books, two of them translated into Spanish: Atlas of Poetic Zoology and Animal Intelligence: Head of plovers and memory of elephants. His latest work is Sexus animalus.