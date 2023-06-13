Hello! Now that the Ubisoft Forward presentation has come to a close, it’s time to go over everything that was shown during this trailer-filled summer showcase. It included a variety of updates for upcoming games and a selection of reveals – all of which you can find below with their accompanying trailer.

Below you’ll be able to take a look at Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Skull and Bones, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, among many other titles, ending with our first glimpse at gameplay from Star Wars Outlaws.

Ubisoft Forward began with the trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which will be released on 7th December 2023:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Official World Premiere Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

What followed next was a look at some Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gameplay. I prefer to visit the Pandora from the The Pandora Sequence by Frank Herbert and Bill Ransom myself…

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Official Game Overview Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

Next came a look at XDefiant with a trailer based upon footage taken from the closed beta. XDefiant will be released later this summer, and there will be an open beta first, running from 21st to 23rd June:

XDefiant: Community Reactions Recap | Ubisoft Forward

After this came the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown trailer, which made its world premiere during the Summer Games Fest 2023 last week. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be released on 18th January 2024:

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – Reveal Animated Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

Alongside this trailer, came a look at some Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown gameplay. This looked a lot better than the reveal trailer!

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – Reveal Commented Gameplay | Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft then brought us a teaser trailer for the Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix anime, which will be airing on Netflix autumn this year:

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix | Official Teaser | Netflix

This was immediately followed by the trailer for smartphone game Tom Clancy’s The Division: Resurgence, which will be released sometime this autumn. You can pre-register now to unlock additional rewards, including the NYC Firefighter Set and Full Gold Weapon Skin:

The Division Resurgence: Tactical Action CGI Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

Skull and Bones came next bringing us a trailer and a sea shanty. It will have a closed beta between 25th to 28th August:

Skull and Bones: Sea Shanty Video (feat @HomeFreeGuys ) | #UbiForward

Next came a trailer looking at a variety of games, including the Jet Set Radio event for Roller Champions:

Roller Champions: Jet Set Radio Event Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

Said trailer also included a look at the skate add-on for Riders Republic:

Riders Republic: Skate Add-On Announcement | Ubisoft Forward

We also caught a glimpse of the Combat Evolved Crossover event for Brawlhalla, which will see Master Chief enter the fight:

Brawlhalla: Combat Evolved Crossover Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

Next came a look at The Crew Motorfest, which will be released on 14th September, beginning with a cinematic trailer. If, however, you purchase either the Gold or Ultimate Edition, you’ll be able to play the game three days early:

The Crew Motorfest: Cinematic Introduction | Ubisoft Forward

After this we got to take a look at gameplay for The Crew Motorfest:

The Crew Motorfest: Gameplay Premiere Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

This was followed by a look at Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR for Meta Quest 2 and 3:

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR: CGI Announce Trailer | Meta Quest 2 & Meta Quest 3 | Ubisoft Forward

The Assassin’s Creed news continued with a look at Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade. This game will be available on both iOS and Android devices, and you can now register for a closed beta:

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade Official Trailer

Assassin’s Creed didn’t stop there as we were next treated to the story trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which will be released on 12th October:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Story Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

After taking a short look at the game’s storyline, we were given a look at some Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Gameplay Walkthrough | Ubisoft Forward

The show ended with a look at gameplay for Star Wars Outlaws, which will be released in 2024. What did you think?

Star Wars Outlaws: Official Gameplay Walkthrough | Ubisoft Forward

Anything from Ubisoft Forward catch your eye?