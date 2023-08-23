The Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live show has drawn to a close. Lasting two hours, the main showcase brought us a variety of trailers and announcements for upcoming games. Don’t worry if you missed the show, because below you’ll find every trailer shown during Gamescom 2023.

The preshow for Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live started with a trailer for Street of Rogue 2, which will be arriving in 2024.

Streets of Rogue 2 – Official Reveal Trailer | Wishlist Now on Steam!

Mandragora, a side-scrolling action-RPG, was the next game to be showcased. It will be released in 2024.

Mandragora – Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 – Gameplay Trailer

A trailer for Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior, which will be released in 2024, came next.

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior | Adventure Trailer

Endzone 2 came next and, if you’re interested in giving it a go, the game will enter early access in spring 2024.

Endzone 2 – Announcement Trailer

A trailer for Bulletstorm VR came next.

Bulletstorm | Pre Order Trailer | Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro

This was followed by a trailer for Fae Farm, which will be released soon on 8th September 2023.

Fae Farm Launch Gameplay Trailer

The 7th Guest VR came next. If you’re interested in this horror VR game, then put 19th October in your diary.

The 7th Guest VR | Release Date Reveal Trailer

The horror theme continued with a trailer for Post Trauma, which will be released in spring 2024.

Post Trauma Gamescom 2023 Trailer

We then switched over to fantasy with a trailer for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realm of Ruin, which will be released on 17th November 2023.

Preorder Trailer | Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

A look at Delta Force: Hawk Ops came next.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops – Announcement Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

The Gamescom ONL preshow ended with a trailer for Homeworld 3, which will be released in February 2024.

Homeworld 3 – Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2023

Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live properly began, of course, with Starfield. Take a look at our Starfield release date guide if you want to know when you can begin your journey through the stars.

Starfield – Official Live Action Trailer

After a short kerfuffle on stage, the first trailer for Little Nightmares 3, now developed by Supermassive Games, came next. You’ll be able to experience this nightmare in 2024. A podcast set in the Little Nightmares universe, called The Sounds of Nightmares, was also revealed and, if you want to give it a listen, the first two episodes are now available.

Little Nightmares 3 – Announcement Trailer

Black Myth: Wukong, based on 16th century Chinese novel Journey to the West by Wu Cheng’en (highly recommend reading it if you have the chance), was next to take the stage.

Black Myth: Wukong – Official Trailer | gamescom 2023

We then experienced quite the tone change with the trailer for Killing Floor 3.

Killing Floor 3 – Announcement Trailer

The trailer for Age of Empire 4: Anniversary Edition arrived next, which is now available on Xbox.

Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition – Official Console Launch Trailer

Next came a gameplay update trailer for Crimson Desert – an upcoming action RPG from Pearl Abyss.

Crimson Desert – Official Gameplay Trailer | gamescom ONL 2023

The show then turned its attention to Payday 3. Introduced by Ice-T, the trailer takes a look at the Port Jersey Heist where he voices a character. Payday 3 will be released on 21st September 2023.

Payday 3 World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

After this, Assassin’s Creed Mirage took the spotlight with a new trailer. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released on 5th October and will be available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: The Round City of Baghdad

Tekken 8 was up next with a brand new trailer. The game will feature 32 fighters and a new single-player mode, Arcade Quest. If you’re ready for a battle, then you’ll have to wait until its released on 26th January 2024.

Tekken 8 World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

After this we got an extended look at gameplay for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It’s the first direct sequel in the Modern Warfare series and you’ll be able to play it on 10th November 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Full Presentation | Gamescom ONL 2023

We were then treated to an update to Nightingale – an upcoming openworld game from Inflexion Games. It will enter early access on 22nd February 2024.

Nightingale | Release Date Trailer | gamescom 2023

Keeping to the fantasy themes, the trailer for Granblue Fantasy Relink. This adventure will arrive on PlayStation on 1st February 2024.

Granblue Fantasy Relink – Release Date Trailer

Next up was a trailer for Immortals of Aveum, which was released today. (Or on 22nd August 2023 if you’re reading this in the future.) If you’re interested in this game, make sure you check out Eurogamer’s Immortals of Aveum review.

Immortals of Aveum™ | Official Launch Trailer

Next came the trailer for Zenless Zone Zero. From HoYoVerse, the developers of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, Zenless Zone Zero (also known as ZZZ) is a new urban fantasy JRPG.

Special Participation Video | gamescom 2023

HoYoVerse kept the stage as we got an update for Honkai: Star Rail ahead of its PlayStation 5 release.

Gamescom Show Video｜Honkai: Star Rail

Making it a HoYoVerse hat-trick, we then got a trailer for Genshin Impact taking a look at its new region, Fontaine. If you’d like to learn more about this region, check out our Fontaine guide. The trailer also included the locations for the next Genshin Impact concert tour.

Genshin Impact World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

Lords of the Fallen arrived next with a new story trailer. This dark fantasy will be released on 13th October 2023.

Lords of the Fallen – Official Extended Story Trailer | gamescom 2023

With a far more cheery vibe, the Sonic Superstars trailer brought a splash of color to the showcase. It will be released on 17th October.

Sonic Superstars – Multiplayer Trailer

There was even more Sonic news with a short look at The Final Horizon update for Sonic Frontiers. This free update will be released on 28th September 2023.

Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon Update Teaser

Science-fiction then returned with a trailer for The First Descendant. A crossplay open beta for this game will run from 19th to 25th September 2023.

The First Descendant

Next, we journeyed been at the sea with Under The Waves. If you want to discover what lies in the watery depths, get ready for 29th August 2023.

Under the Waves – Launch Trailer

After this came the launch trailer for Fort Solis, developed by Fallen Leaf Studios. It’s out right now.

Fort Solis World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

We then went off-roading with Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game, which will be released in 2024.

Expedition World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

The Crew Motorfest then treated all racing game fans to a new trailer. This game is being released on 14th September 2023 and, if you want to give it a go, a five hour free trail will be running between 14th to 17th September.

The Crew Motorfest: Launch Gameplay Trailer | Opening Night Live

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty was next to take the stage, with a trailer for the long-awaited DLC. A host of new changes, such as redesigned perks, new vehicles and vehicle combat, arrive in Cyberpunk 2077 alongside this spy thriller-themed DLC. Many of the improvements to the gameplay will be arriving to the base game for free on current-gen consoles and PC.

You’ll be able to experience this new story in Night City on 26th September 2023.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – New Ways to Play

Stormgate – a science-fiction real-time strategy game – then took the spotlight as we got a look at one of the factions, the Infernal Host.

Stormgate World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

After this we got a look at Lost Epoch, an action RPG from Eleventh Hour Games, with a reveal of its new class – the Runemaster. The Runes of Power update will arrive on 7th September.

Last Epoch – Runes of Power Patch 0.9.2 – Coming September 7th

A cinematic trailer for Marvel Snap was up next to celebrate its launch on Steam.

Marvel Snap is now on PC

We were back on the science-fiction train with a look at Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, released on 25th August.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Launch Trailer | gamescom 2023

A trailer for Warhaven – the free melee multiplayer coming to Steam on 21st September.

Warhaven – Official Release Date Trailer | gamescom ONL 2023

We were then treated to a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1. It brought us a look at both the combat and the fighting game’s. You can start inflicting fatalities on 19th September.

Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Rulers of Outworld Trailer

Ara History Untold, which is being released in 2024, was up next. In this turn-based strategy game you build a civilization through an alternative history.

Ara: History Untold Gameplay Trailer

The spotlight then shone on Diablo 4 as we got a look at its upcoming season, named the Season of Blood. It will be arriving in peak spooky season on 17th October.

Devil 4 | Season of Blood | Announce Trailer

Dustborn, a single player narrative focused game set in an alternative history America, was up next. This cel-shaded game will be arriving in early 2024.

Dustborn – Reveal Trailer

With an earworm tune, Thank Goodness You’re Here!, a new game from the creators of The Good Time Garden, came next. It will be released in 2024.

Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Reveal Trailer

Alan Wake 2 brought Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live to a close. A new trailer it gave us a look at what the titular author has been up to in The Dark Place and where the game might be taking him.

Developed by Remedy, Alan Wake 2 recently had its release date pushed back to 27th October to avoid clashing with other releases.

Alan Wake World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

Hope you enjoyed Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live!



