An entire weekend in China was dominated by demonstrations against the zero covid policy, but everything was back to normal on Monday. The deployment of many police in Beijing and Shanghai managed to prevent large demonstrations.

The wind howls around the trees near the corner of Huangzhuang subway station, the location where there would be another demonstration this evening against the Chinese government’s zero covid policy. The streets look deserted. That is not so much because of the wind, but because of the fact that police are stationed at every corner of the intersection.

Everyone who walks by is asked for identification, including this correspondent. It is not possible to reach the location directly. The police will then stop you. The preventive actions prevent another day of protests in the capital, as well as in Shanghai.

Street sign

In Shanghai, police removed the street sign of the Ürümqi district, named after the capital of Xinjiang. In recent days, demonstrators have commemorated the deaths in this city in this street after a fire could not be extinguished in time due to the strict lockdown measures. The street was fenced off and police stopped people and sometimes searched their phones so no one could linger.

Relaxations

After sensational protests against the extremely strict corona measures, the Chinese authorities have decided to relax. In the western region of Xinjiang, residents of the capital Ürümqi are allowed to go shopping by bus again. Certain companies can also open again, media report. Observers speak of a wave of protests unprecedented for China in recent years. People even called for President Xi Jinping to leave. According to student Zhang san (not his real name), who attended the peaceful demonstration on Monday, a number of people were arrested last night and that probably frightened others. "My school was also called by the police, I heard, to ask if I was at the demonstration yesterday." It appears that, as expected, the police have been reviewing all the footage they recorded last night during the protests. Also journalists from the Chinese business newspaper Caixin and other Chinese colleagues have been called to come to the police station.

Protesters march down a street during a rally for the victims of a deadly fire. They are protesting against China’s harsh corona measures in Beijing. ©AFP



Media on the grain

The police clearly also have the media in their sights. In Shanghai, a BBC journalist was arrested, kicked and beaten while working on Sunday. According to the Chinese police, he had not identified himself as a journalist. The British government calls the incident “unacceptable”.

20-year-old Calvin (a pseudonym) was also at the demonstration in Beijing until the early hours of yesterday. Still, she is skeptical about the effect. “I thought it was a bit immature. But that doesn’t matter, because we have no experience with this. I think that these kinds of demonstrations don’t work in the end, because the government doesn’t do anything with them. Still, I am glad that people have woken up a bit.”

The demonstrators had not disappeared everywhere on Monday. Demonstrations continued in Huangzhou and in Hong Kong, students held up white sheets of paper to commemorate the victims of the fire. The Chinese also held small solidarity actions abroad. But it seems as if the protests have effectively been suppressed for now. State media featured headline comments on Monday to support and underline the importance of the zero covid policy.

Police monitor mourners during a vigil for the victims of China’s zero covid policy. © ANP/EPA



