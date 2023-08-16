Anyone who has been traveling offline for a summer will hardly remember the political stage. Rutte leaves, Kaag leaves, Hoekstra too. Timmermans and Yesilgöz enter the political arena. What does this mean for the elections? Which themes are important to the voter? “We have never seen such an open playing field as now, with so many changes and challengers,” says opinion pollster Peter Kanne of I&O Research.

