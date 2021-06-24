Spain has been in the ICU. The selection has been a convalescent team, without order or ideas, without breaking lines and weak in defense. Nobody bet on Luis Enrique’s team. Everything was attributed to the lack of goal because the way to reach goal was forgotten. It has been like that until Sergio Busquets has arrived. The Catalan, who has not been able to play the first two games for being positive in covid-19, He has returned to the national team, he has put on the captain’s armband, he has commanded in the center of the field and the team led by Luis Enrique has won by 5 goals to 0 Slovakia. And yes, the key and the best player of the match has the same name: Sergio Busquets.
The years go by, the players mature, wither, physically fall and leave. Only a group of designated players manages to stay in the elite, essential for teams and national teams. We all talk about Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, but we forget Sergio Busquets. When the pivot is on the grass, the ball spins, the game flows and the system works.
Sergio Busquets is not only a fundamental tool in the Spanish team, but also in Barcelona. Despite the fact that many have wanted to retire him and have assured that at his age he no longer has the necessary power to be the pivot of a great club like the Blaugrana, he continues to demonstrate and prevail over and over again. Barcelona also does not work when Busquets is not there, he loses the guide, the lighthouse, the recuperator and the passer. Lose the center of the field.
Yesterday he proved it one more time. Yesterday he recovered, stepped on the grass and imposed his mystique. Spain danced to the sound of Busquets, who served as conductor and even did the dirty work. Many will continue to criticize, others will want to retire him, Busquets will continue on the pitch, playing and talking, directing and winning.
Leave a Reply