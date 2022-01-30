Sinaloa.- Tomorrow face-to-face classes are resumed In Sinaloa. The decision of the authorities divided opinions among parents in Mazatlan.

Against

Rafael Velázquez Espinoza has grandchildren who attend school and mentioned that the conditions to return to the classroom are not yet met.

“There is still a lot of contagion, the children are not safe, they must wait a few more days, the children are not vaccinated yet,” said Mr. Velázquez.

Some tutors mentioned that they did not know the date of the return to classes, in addition, that there are schools that are not in good condition.

In favor

There are parents, like Araceli Trujillo, who is in favor of face-to-face classessince it ensures that the children have not performed well with the virtual modality.

Others assure that the health measures can be complied with, with the help of teachers, school workers such as janitors, parents and students.

“I think it’s time to go back to school. Protocols can be respected with everyone’s help,” said Alberto Yuriar.

Return

The Ministry of Public Education and Culture confirmed the return to face-to-face classes and in a staggered manner in all basic education schools in the entity, starting on Monday, January 31.

The return to classes will be gradual, especially in the municipalities with the highest rates of contagion, contextualized, taking into account the particular conditions of each campus and focused on serving students who require reinforcement in learning.

The reopening of schools will be done following the measures of healthy distance, sanitary filters, use of face masks, hygiene and cleaning actions, well-ventilated classrooms and outdoor activities when possible.

The Data

exhort

Parents urge federal authorities to speed up vaccination days for all children. They assure that in this way they will be calmer if they take their children to school.