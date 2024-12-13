The Bay of Palma is once again the scene of an international Dragon class competition with the resumption of the VIII Puerto Portals Dragon Winter Seriesorganized by the Puerto Portals Regatta Club. The second round, which will last until Sunday, resumes activity after a first phase marked by equality in the leading positions.

The Portuguese crew of the Easy, led by Michael Zankel and representing the Clube Naval de Cascais, starts as leader of the general classification with 10 points. Zankel and his team stood out on the final day of the first round with sets that included a fourth, a third and a victory, discarding their worst result of the first day.

In second position, just four points away, is the Goldkante team, led by Tanja Jacobsohn. Their performance, consistent despite some ups and downs, allowed the German crew to stay in the fight for the lead. The provisional podium is completed by the No Name Dragon of the Spanish Francisco Javier Chacártegui, from Club Nàutic s’Arenal, which is equal in points to the second place thanks to its good partial results.

The fleet, composed of 21 vessels from six countriesfaces a program that includes a maximum of six tests throughout the weekend. The organization has planned 24 rounds in the VIII Puerto Portals Dragon Winter Series until February 2025.









The general director of Puerto Portals, Álvaro Irala, has highlighted the relevance of the Dragon class for the port and has stressed that a good number of these vessels choose Puerto Portals as their base each year. In addition, he has indicated that the organization of the Dragon Gold Cup in 2026 will be a top-level event, equivalent to a European or world event, which could bring together 90 or 100 boats. This regatta will significantly boost participation in next year’s Winter Series.

Irala has stressed, on the other hand, the economic impact generated by the winter regattas, benefiting sectors such as hospitality, car rental and restaurants in Calvià.