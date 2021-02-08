Donald Trump left the White House on January 20, but his figure continues to fly over Washington. This Tuesday will begin in the US Senate the second impeachment against the former president for “incitement to violence” in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, while the magnate’s lawyers denounce that the process is unconstitutional and that it is a “political theater”. Instead, Democrats say there is “overwhelming” evidence against Trump and that it is the “gravest” crime a president has ever committed.

The trial is historical in two senses: For the first time a president will be tried twice (in January last year Trump was acquitted by the Senate by the “Russiagate”) and it is also unprecedented that a president is subjected to impeachment after leaving the White House.

But beyond all, it will mark the future of Trump and the Republican party because the Senate it can also take away political rights and thus could lose the ability to run for the 2024 presidential election, as the tycoon had suggested. Trump has garnered a formidable figure of 75 million votes in the last elections, so any move in that direction would be a move that would dramatically alter the US electoral landscape.

Trump’s lawyers denounced this Monday in a presentation that the former president I had no responsibility for the assault on the Capitol on January 6 by Trump supporters who acted after hearing a fiery speech from their leader that claimed that he had not lost the elections and called for the repudiation of the act that was being carried out in parliament.

In a 78-page brief presented to the Senate, they said that everything was a “Political theater” mounted against Trump and that it was unconstitutional for the Senate to try a former president. This goes against the opinion of some experts who consider that it may be feasible.

Strategy

The Trump lawyers gave a glimpse of a two-way strategy: on the one hand, they affirmed that in their speech that day before the Trump attack “Did not order anyone to commit illegal actions”, and that he deserved no blame for the conduct of a “small group of criminals” who stormed the Capitol after he had urged them to “fight like hell” against his electoral loss. On the other hand, they also insisted that the Senate “lacks jurisdiction” to try him at all because he is now a private citizen, and they described that process as “ridiculous.”

The House of Representatives, which acts as a kind of prosecutor, initiated the process that must be resolved in the Senate, which is the chamber that judges. Today there are 50 Democratic senators and 50 RepublicansTherefore, the vote of the incumbent, Vice President Kamala Harris, who tilts the Senate towards the ruling party, is vital.

Despite having a majority, they are unlikely to condemn Trump given that two-thirds of the votes are needed to do so and, at least for now, there aren’t that many Republican senators willing to convict the former president.

“The intellectual dishonesty and factual emptiness exposed by House managers in their judgment memorandum only serve to further make the point that this impeachment proceeding was never about seeking justice,” wrote the attorneys, Bruce L. Castor Jr., David I. Schoen and Michael T. van der Veen.

“Instead,” they continued, “it was just a selfish attempt by Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives. Summon the feelings of horror and confusion that fell to all Americans across the political spectrum as they saw the destruction on Capitol Hill on January 6 by a few hundred people. “

Democrats responded to this report and said in a 5-page brief that “evidence of President Trump’s conduct it’s overwhelming. He has no valid excuse or defense for his actions. And his efforts to escape the process are entirely futile. “

They added that “Trump violated his oath of office and betrayed the Americans. His incitement of insurrection against the US government – which broke a peaceful transition of power – is the most serious constitutional offense ever committed by a president ”.

The leaders of both parties wanted the process to be resolved as quickly as possible. This Tuesday they will begin with up to four hours of debate followed by a vote on the subject of constitutionality to try a former president.

If a simple majority of senators agrees to move forward, as expected, the prosecution and defense would each have up to 16 hours to present their cases starting at noon on Wednesday. The trial is expected to be adjourned on Friday night and meet on Sunday to honor the Jewish Sabbath at the request of Trump’s lawyers. It could wrap up next week, faster than any presidential impeachment trial involving in American history.

PB