Leon, Guanajuato.- It was carried out official presentation of the León State Fair 2023, which will be the framework of the festivities of the 447th anniversary of the founding of the city and it will take place January 13 to February 7. Guanajuato, is full of tourists during these days, this new edition promises a fantastic visit inviting attendees to enjoy ‘A World to Discover’, which will have great attractions to live a unique and fun-filled experience.

Is 2023 edition seeks to be a space where culture, tradition, entrepreneurship and diversity are mixed within seven worlds that will integrate all the content of the fair:

Animal world where the livestock exhibition and the Charro canvas stand out; Shopping Worldshopping area with its wide variety of items and the traditional Guanajuato Pavilion. world of flavor, highlighting the diverse traditional gastronomy of the fair and the restaurant area.

Adventure World, Amusement Zone and mechanical games; World of Traditionwith a space combining into a Mexican atmosphere gastronomy and musical talent, the space for the different countries that participate.

the entrance to “Musical world”, You will have free access in all presentations and finally the Magic World, among the main attractions is the Disney Show-Disney Myst: Be Our Guest, the show FLIX by Illusion On Ice and the Roberts Circus.

“In the board of trustees we have very clear objectives such as social commitment, having spaces for entertainment and healthy and family coexistence”, For this reason, the cost of access to the fair will remain at 12 pesos and 70% of the content will be free, commented David Novoa.President of the Board of Trustees of the León State Fair and Ecological Park.

In this 2023 edition, the León State Fair will have Michoacán as a guest state, providing a space full of culture and tradition in the Monarch World, highlighting the qualities of the neighboring state.

Likewise, the 2023 edition will have various activities for people with disabilities so that they can enjoy this great party. The traditional parade for the city’s anniversary is resumed, but, in addition, they will have parades scheduled three days a week within the facilities of the fairgrounds to reunite the family.

We recommend you read:

There will be 26 days of celebration, with shows and shows, in addition to living an endless number of new experiences. All this through ‘A world to discover’. The largest family fair in Mexico boosts the local, state, regional and national economy In this edition there will be more than 1,900 commercial spaces where 80% are businesses from Guanajuato.