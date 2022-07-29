Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Everything is ready for the match National Regeneration Movement carry out your assembly in District 02corresponding to Ahome, to elect their district councilors towards the renewal of state and national leadership.

The district assembly will be held this Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Three receiving tables will be installed, two in the urban area of ​​Los Mochis and one in the rural area.

The voting center of the Plazuela September 27 will be chaired by Pedro David Moreno Moreno; There will be another one in Parque Juárez in the Tabachines neighborhood, located on Benito Juárez street between Dren Mochicahui and Abeto, and it will be chaired by Guillermo Antonio García Cota.

The one for the rural area will be installed in Cohuibampo, at the corner of Canal Cahuinahua and 20 de Noviembre streets, and it will be chaired by Filiberto Hernández Verduzco.

Stake

in this assembly All citizens, whose INE credential corresponds to District 02, who are affiliated with Morena will be able to participate.and based on this record, the match registry will be formed.

Participation in Ahome is expected to be between eight and ten thousand people. Those interested must print the unique membership form that is available on the Morena.org portal to download.

The militancy will be able to cast two votes, for a man and a woman, from a list of 159 aspiring councillors. The lists of applicants will be visible on the tables.

Five men and five women will be elected to represent District 02 as councilors in the state assembly and as congressmen in the national assembly.

Called

Lucio Antonio Tarín Espinoza, party member and aspiring councilor, released a video on social networks in which he asks to elect “the best men and the best women” and not those who are “flare of petate.”

And although he has expressed mistrust about the possibility that some groups incur in carrying and buying votes, he expressed confidence that it will be a calm and transparent process.

“In the last seven years, Morena has not had a democratic election, with the participation of the militancy. So, everyone is waiting for this opportunity to be given.

We recommend you read:

Unfortunately, the water has been stirred up a lot, because that opening also means the risk that there are people who want to gang up, who want to distort the process,” he said.