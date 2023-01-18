With the Clausura 2023 tournament already underway, Deportivo Cruz Azul would have hired what would perhaps be their last reinforcement to thus fight for the first places in the general table and go in search of the championship. The light blue team sought to reinforce the defensive back and was able to finalize the arrival of the Mexican Carlos Vargaswho comes to the capital team from Mazatlán FC in final purchase and with a four-year contract.
This Tuesday, January 17, the defender went to the team’s facilities located in La Noria to be able to present the physical exams and thus comply with the transfer process for this winter market. In accordance with ESPNthe defender arrived at the club in the morning and it will be a matter of time before they make the official announcement through their social networks.
At only 23 years old, vargas He already has experience in Mexican soccer as he has worn the Tijuana jerseys, Morelia, América and Mazatlán where he was able to have regularity and became one of the starting elements of the team. Likewise, the defender already has an MX League, an MX Cup and a Champion of Champions, won with the Eagles.
Carlos Vargas is the fifth reinforcement of the Machine. The strategist, Raul Gutierrez asked to reinforce the side and with the arrival of vargas That request would be fulfilled. The player has already been registered on the Liga MX portal, so the coaching staff will be able to have him available from matchday 3 if they wish.
The capital team is having a difficult start in the Clausura 2023, since they drew a goal on their visit to Tijuana and on date 2 they lost at home to Rayados de Monterrey. On Saturday, January 21, they will visit Aguascalientes to face Necaxa on date 3.
