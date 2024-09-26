The return of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez It has been a failure and the lack of goals continues to be a determining factor in the performance of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, because despite the chances generated, the lack of forcefulness haunts the team and basically they still do not have a striker who works as he did. last case of Alan Pulido.
The Mexican forward went to Sporting Kansas City For more than four years now, Verde Valle still misses him, which is why they long for his return. The player himself has even accepted that he would be willing to wear the red and white shirt again.
According to information in the section Brava Bar from the portal The UniversalAfter the poor results on the offensive, the board will be looking for reinforcements for the attack and the player would be willing to negotiate for a possible return.
It must be taken into account that there are several issues that complicate his signing, one of them is that the player has a current contract with the Sporting Kansas City until the end of 2026 and because of that it is difficult to sign him, given that he has an expensive price, in addition to being a franchise player for the American team.
It must also be remembered that the player would have taken advantage of the negotiations he had with Fernando Hierro a few months ago, in order to be able to get a better contract with his current club, which obviously would not have been well regarded by the red and white board.
Furthermore, despite their results so far, the club will not stop trusting its prodigal son’Chicharito‘not even in his youthful pearl Armando Gonzalez and before that, he would give the opportunity to our prospects from his quarry.
