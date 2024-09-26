The title seemed to be making a sensational comeback on air after a long time from the last edition, now dating back to the distant 2008 and on Rai. But something went wrong for the reality show and the public will be forced to wait even longer to see the new edition of The Mole.

The renewed program for 2024 scheduled for October on Channel 5has been temporarily postponed. The famous reality show, eagerly awaited by fans, had been announced months ago and the public was impatient to witness the “historic” return of The Mole. In fact, since the first editions, faces that viewers appreciated and loved had returned to the screens.

For years, in fact, viewers have been asking for a new season of The Moleand it is not surprising that Mediaset has decided to satisfy these requests. In July, during the presentation of the schedules, the broadcast of the program for October was made official. Diletta Leotta would have been the host, a guarantee of effective and fluid leadership at the helm, even if designated to debut in a role that is new to her.

The novelty for this edition, it was not just about the choices made in hosting the program. The reality show would be recorded, without the help of a television studio for live broadcasts, with the broadcast initially on Mediaset Infinity. Only later would it be broadcast on free-to-air Canale 5.

In these months after the sensational announcement, several rumors have circulated about competitorsincreasing the anticipation to see the first episode on the small screen. In the last few hours, however, everything has ended in a huge joke for the public: the news that surprised everyone has emerged. Mediaset’s October programming does not include the start of The Mole which, in fact, would have been postponed.

In place of the program that has been awaited for years, Gerry Scotti will return with I Sing Generation. Despite this postponement, the reality show could still be broadcast in the next few months on Canale 5. It must be said and remembered, however, that this is not a permanent cancellation, but only of a “movement” forward to a date to be determined. Fans can therefore continue to expect the return of the show.