It might seem exaggerated to say that the Barca I know play the season today but the reality is that the azulgrana section of basketball is thoughtplanned and prepared for win the Euroleague. A title they haven’t won since 2010 and which they came very close to last season, losing the final to Anadolu Efes. They are three games away from winning it or one game away from losing it, the one played tonight against Bayern of Munich at the Palau. A fifth game of the quarterfinal series that is an all or nothing for both, in which Barça leaves perhaps with a slight advantage for playing at home and having a squad of higher potential. But if Bayern have shown something, it is that they are a team super competitive and that if the azulgranas are not at their highest level they will not be in Belgrade. And that would be a hecatomb.

Obviously nobody can guarantee that the Catalans will win the Euroleague, neither now nor at the beginning of the season, but be in the final four is he minimum required to one of the best squads on the continent. They have walked steadily throughout the course, they have defeated all their rivals in the regular phase, but when it comes to the truth they have shown their most vulnerable face. An enormous merit of Bayern, everything is said, that on Friday he saved his first match-ball with a round match. It was one of the pBarça’s best performances at the worst possible time. Today they can fix it.

To make it the Barça will have, first of all, set aside irregularity of the last month. Both in the results (six losses and six wins) as in the game. It has not been the Jasikevicius the fearsome team from the beginning of the year, which scored from the outside and played well inside. The base jam azulgranas in munich It was capital in the last game, but they also had many problems with their success. The percentages of three have dropped below 30 percent (in the regular phase they exceeded 40) with Kuric (3 out of 20) and Mirotic (5 out of 16) personifying Barça’s external problems.

With all available a Higgins exceptionthe other key point of the match will be the intensity. Bayern set the bar very high, defending each Barça attack with physical display and a commendable amount of help. Trincheri he has knew how to read the eliminatory like a charm and has rectified and corrected his players to be, with each game, a little more competitive. Y has many weapons. Lucic the first, but Deshaun Thomas He has already shown what he is capable of. Also players like Obst or Weiler-babb. They are a danger.