The great week of art begins in Madrid, with an arc and other fairs proposals. ABC Cultural offers its readers a special number to go well pertreed to Arco, which next Wednesday opens its forty -four edition in IFEMA in Madrid. We open … Our pages with the report ‘But what does a restaurator do at a contemporary art fair? We continue with a ‘guide not to get lost in the IFEMA pavilions: Essential Dictionary’. One more year, the art critics of the supplement highlight the creators who will mark the future of the hall.

In addition, we chatted with Maribel López, director of Arco, who in the six editions to the front, has already left his mark on the way of conducting the great event. Maribel López analyzes the challenges and needs of a fair that advances firm and confident; We examine the three commissioned programs of this 44th edition, which address the future through the ideological clichés of the present; We study the issue that presides over Arco 2025, with the Amazon as a central project, and visited the exhibitions around the Amazon, which make Madrid more than ever a jungle; We present the stand of Cultural ABC, which this year doubles its space, in which the first tribute is yielded after his death in 2024 to Pierre Gonnord, universal teacher of photographic portrait, we accompany the report with the article ‘Lands of Pierre Gonnord’.

Also, in case he is hungry for fairs, we travel the following that are held on these dates in the capital of Spain: Artmadridthat bets above all for Spanish art; UVNT ARTFAIR; Justmadwhich strengthens its relationship with Latin America. And if you still want more, We review the suggestions of several galleries.

On the other hand, there is a place in the number, so that the critics of the supplement explore some of the most relevant titles, recently. In narrative, a new complete edition, with illustrations and new translation of ‘Complete Tales’ (foam pages), by Edgar Allan Poe, which includes comments by several outstanding writers about the figure and work of the immortal author of Boston; E ‘Natural History’ (Cliff), Andrea Barret’s collection. In poetry, ‘The syllogisms of the barbarian’ (Labyrinth Notebooks), in which the lawyer José María Lancho demonstrates that his literary vocation is not mere dilettantism. In essay, ‘Rafael Argullol: walking, thinking, writing’ (cliff), which pays tribute to a work without labels.

And so that in the film section, let’s interview the Collective Spirit Ladder, following its Documentary ‘Barrio myology’filmed from the margins of the industry.

As if that were not enough, the number is enriched with the signatures of Rodrigo Blanco Calderón; Jesús García Calero; the academic and writer Clara Janés; Pedro García Cuartango; María José Solano; Elvira Navarro and Rebeca Argudo, next to a new installment of the series ‘Wells you’, due to Rodrigo Cortés.