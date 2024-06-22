Home page politics

Sahra Wagenknecht has her sights set on high goals after the European elections. In Thuringia, she could imagine a representative of the BSW as Prime Minister.

Berlin – By her standards, this was almost a loss of control. Sahra Wagenknecht, who often seemed so unmoved, seemed to glow with joy after the European elections. From the start, her alliance BSW achieved over six percent, Wagenknecht spoke of “madness” and recalled that in the spring even the most banal tasks were still a challenge. For example, the signatures required to participate in the election. “Can we do it?” she asked herself. “We are still so small.”

That was just two weeks ago, and Wagenknecht has quickly got used to the success. She is now thinking bigger. With a view to the elections in the east, she speaks openly about participating in the government, and not necessarily just as a junior partner. She has “no doubt that we have good personalities who can take on tasks in a state government,” she told the Editorial Network GermanyThe Thuringian top candidate Katja Wolf, for example, long-time mayor of Eisenach, has everything “that is needed for the office of minister or even prime minister”.

Wagenknecht very popular in East Germany – BSW rises at a rapid pace

The fact that Thuringia’s CDU leader Mario Voigt still speaks of the BSW as a “black box” where you don’t know what’s inside is no contradiction. Wagenknecht’s popularity, especially in the East, also stems from the fact that she is so difficult to locate on the political spectrum and has something to offer everyone. Especially for the dissatisfied.

The rise of the young party is taking place at a rapid pace, although the BSW currently exists at best as a framework. There are only associations in four federal states, and the remaining twelve are expected to follow by the end of the year.

Because they want to keep out lunatics and extremists, they deliberately take their time when accepting members. There are currently a total of 700. Every application is meticulously examined, and everything goes through a very small number of decision-makers.

Also the allocation of positions. The Mirror recently reported that key positions are being filled with preference from people who are friends of Wagenknecht and her husband Oskar Lafontaine. The chairman of the Saarland regional association is a café owner from the neighborhood.

Sahra Wagenknecht is experiencing heady times – open questions about Ukraine and migration

The woman who was seen as nothing more than a pain in the neck by many of her party friends last autumn in her political home, the Left, is currently experiencing a heady time. The author Klaus-Rüdiger Mai, who recently published a Wagenknecht biography (“The Communist”), gives a simple reason: “She succeeds in speaking in such a way that people only hear what they want to hear and simply ignore the other things that go with it. In this she has achieved a level of perfection that has brought her attention far beyond the left wing.”

With regard to Ukraine, for example, Wagenknecht speaks of peace negotiations and an end to arms deliveries. What she fails to mention is the suffering of the Ukrainians. It is similar with migration (What will become of the refugees?), NATO-Exit (Who will protect us then?) or higher minimum wage and pensions (How will they pay for that?). These questions are pressing. It’s just that no one is asking them.

CDU makes a distinction between Bodo Ramelow and Wagenknecht

Mai recalls that Wagenknecht was critical of the GDR as a teenager – because she didn’t think it was communist enough. In her room she had a picture of Walter Ulbricht, the head of state who crushed the workers’ uprising in 1953 with Moscow’s help. During this time she glorified the Soviet dictator Stalin, who had millions of citizens arrested, deported and in some cases executed, as a state leader who had transformed a “country that had lagged behind for centuries into a modern superpower”. She described the change in East Germany as a “counter-revolution”.

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left Party) finds it “downright absurd” that the CDU maintains an incompatibility resolution with his party with reference to the SED past, but is open to the BSW at the state level. Wagenknecht is considered socially acceptable, he wonders in the Rheinische PostWhile he never belonged to the SED for a single day, “it really comes from this way of thinking.”

Because Wagenknecht, the woman who received 6.2 percent of the vote on the evening of the European elections, is already at over 20 percent in Thuringia and there is no end in sight to the upswing, Ramelow does not want to rule out an alliance. The main thing is that the AfD can be kept in check. Democrats, he argues, should “stand by one another.”