The chancellor Marcelo Ebrard assured that in October of next year he will be the President of Mexico.

I believe that everything is so that in a fair competition I win the contest, I have no doubt, said the foreign secretarywho .

“It’s not arrogance, I tell you what I perceive, then how I see people, because you know that. In these tasks you can be deceived and everything, but you know how things are going,” he said in an interview with the journalist Joaquín Lopez Doriga.

However, Ebrard pointed out that he has not spoken with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador about the presidential succession. “There’s going to be a talk, I suppose, some day. But you don’t dictate your times to the President… when he wants to speak.”

Ebrard pointed out that at this time he has to be involved in the process because these are the times. The foreign minister commented that he is touring the entire country, conversing with the people, “and we are already in a dynamic, I would say accelerated,” he said.

In addition, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) expressed that he does not see that there is interest in stopping this advanced process in the country, but the question is how do you regulate it, what is next, what are the next steps.

Ebrard celebrated that finally Mario Delgadonational president of Morena, announced that in June, after the elections in the State of Mexico and Coahuila, “He’s going to call us, so it’s imminent”.

The foreign minister was consulted about the possibility of a political agreement within Morena, raised by President López Obrador in the meeting with the four “corcholatas”, in the style of the old PRI, for the election of the candidate, to avoid divisions within the party.

“If there is a political agreement, (López Obrador) mentioned it, but briefly, he did not explain it, he did not go into much depth. It is always a possibility,” the secretary pointed out.

“Realize, if an agreement is reached, well, why do you do a survey, but as far as I see what he mentioned, he is thinking of prosecuting the process so that there will not be any internal division.”

Ebrard considered that unity in the movement is vital strategic, the thing is how you build it, how you get to that result. “So, I think it’s very relevant to agree, what are the times, the forms, what we already said.”

Ebrard took time to expose some topics that he considered essential to abound in the possible debates between Morena candidates.

In the case of insecurity, he proposed adding technology to complement what already exists, such as the National Guard, for example biometrics.

“What you can do is impressive, other countries in the world are doing it. I think that what we would do, put technology in,” he asserted.

He also said that the country requires a universal health system. He explained that now there are several, such as Social Security or ISSSSTE, many very different.

“And besides, Social Security works with a contribution system, that is, a universal health system could not work the same way because many people do not have a job,” he mentioned. “So I think that an imperative, an obligation that we have, is… we have to create a very good universal health system.”

In education, Ebrard added, we need to do two things: that in the jump from middle school to high school and university you don’t lose so many people, and secondly, that your higher education system raises the level quickly.