Apple is preparing to launch a revolution in the world of mixed reality with its brand new headset, the Vision Pro. Scheduled for February 2024, this product marks an important step forward for the company, which has recently intensified production for the ambitious project, presented earlier this year. The latest news, from sources close to the assembly line, indicates that production of the device, which costs $3,500, is now in full swing in Chinese manufacturing centers. Apple has sent a clear signal to developers: prepare for launch by testing apps and tools on your device.

Having overcome the initial production difficulties, Apple now seems ready for the launch, which promises to be the most complex in its history. This is Apple's first major debut in a new market since the launch of smartwatches in 2015 and, as such, will require an innovative sales strategy. To present the Vision Pro in its stores, Apple is planning a renovation of the spaces, providing areas dedicated to demonstrating the product and greater storage space, essential to manage the different dimensions of the headset and the new technologies used.

In preparation for the launch, some Apple store staff are receiving specific training at headquarters. Here they will learn how to use the Vision Pro and present its features to potential customers, thus ensuring in-depth knowledge of the product. However, unlike its previous big launches, Apple is planning a more subdued debut for the Vision Pro. Initial availability will be limited to the United States, and given the high cost of the device, the company appears to be leaning towards a more mainstream approach. more measured marketing.