MIAMI, Florida – November 29, 2022 – The entry list for the Sebring 500, round four of the 2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series – the elite global esports series joint venture between Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) and theAutomobile Club de l’Ouest (“ACO”). With a full range of 40 cars, the complete list of the 500 miles (about 4 hours) is available HERE. The race will take place on Saturday 3 December and will be the last round before the legendary virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans, scheduled for January.

The list includes big names from the real world of motoring, including the two-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen under Team Redline, the former F1 star and current INDYCAR star Romain Grosjeanand the W Series driver Beitske Visser with the Mahle Racing Team, as well as many others representing the most prestigious car manufacturers in the world. They are joined by elite esports teams from around the world and gaming stars such as Jeffrey Rietveld (Team Redline), Josh Rogers And Tommy Østgaard by Porsche Coanda Esports e Lorenzo Arisi of Ferrari SIM Maranello.

Many teams are taking the opportunity to field professional drivers who will use the Sebring 500 as a prologue to Le Mans, giving them the opportunity to re-familiarize themselves with the fFactor2 platform and increasingly competitive competitors. Just one round away from the final of the Le Mans Virtual Series, the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual (14-15 January), Team Redline leads the LMP points standings with Floyd Vanwall Burst, and BMW Team Redline precedes Oracle Red Bull Racing in the points classification of the GTE category. There is everything to play for in each of the two categories and the laurels of endurance esports are up for grabs along with the $250,000 prize pool.

The race takes place at the technically difficult and virtually rugged Sebring International Raceway, and full, uninterrupted coverage will begin at 1:30pm local time (12:30pm GMT / 7:30am ET) on Saturday, December 3rd. The Florida circuit is unrivaled for its history, especially in endurance racing, and for the passion it arouses in real or virtual motorsport enthusiasts. There is no doubt that there will be plenty of action!

Qualifying will take place on Friday 2 December and all the racing action can be followed on the FIA ​​WEC, Le Mans and TraxionGG YouTube channels, at twitch.tv/traxiongg, at motorsport.tv and on different social media channels.