A test in two days

In the history of the Dakar Rally there have always been decidedly tough and testing stages for the drivers, especially in the heart of the desert. However, in the past, the individual stages took place over the course of a single day, never adding the times of two tests to be tackled on two different days, even though they were in reality valid for a single stage. In the 2024 edition, that's exactly what will happen with the 48 hour stagescheduled forJanuary 11th and 12th.

How does it work

It is therefore aunique special testwhich will also have as its characteristic that of a different route for cars and motorbikes, who will therefore not share a single journey. The stage will start at 8:00 local time, and then necessarily stop at 16:00, regardless of where you arrive. Once stopped, the pilots will go to the nearest camp among the eight scattered in the dunes, where, after carrying out repairs, they will sleep in a tent. In addition to not having the slightest assistance, the competitors will not be aware of their times until the following day, when the test ends with the crossing of the finish line.

The routes

Since the route is not the same for cars and motorbikes, the latter will have to travel a total of 626 km in two days, unlike four-wheeled vehicles or heavy vehicles, whose journey will be 527 km. In the various bivouacs, the pilots will rest completely alone in a tent and sleeping in a sleeping bag with a military food ration. In addition to having six one-liter bottles of water available each, there will be no toilets.

The conclusion and the pause

Once the night is over, the contestants they will conclude the timed stretch up to Shubaitah, where the 48 Hours Stage will end on January 12th. Once the test is over, there will be a rest day scheduled for Saturday 13 Januarywith the restart from the Saudi capital, Riyadh, for the seventh of the 12 total stages.