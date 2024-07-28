Program for the 2024 Cave Day festivities announced in Guanajuatofrom the weekend of July 27th.

The activities of the Cave Day 2024 started on Saturday, July 27 with a race, on Sunday the Cueva cycling race will be held at 9:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, July 30, the traditional Cave Day parade will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the former railway station.

Later on July 31st, the inevitable foot race will be held, from the stage of the Niños Héroes to La Bufa at 08:00 hours, later a mass will be offered in honor of San Ignacio de Loyola at 13:00.

The grand finale will be with the evening concert by the group La Nube on the Hormiguero hill at 8:00 p.m.

It is worth mentioning that in the celebration of Cave Day There will be mechanical games. The mayor of GuanajuatoAlejandro Navarro invited Guanajuato residents and visitors to attend.

“We already have an official program for the Cave Day And it all starts on Tuesday, July 30, with the traditional Cavalcade in honor of San Ignacio. And, this year, the festivities will conclude with the great concert of the Nube group,” Navarro said.