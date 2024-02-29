The English royal family often finds itself at the center of specific news and events. This is because the family represents an institution and consequently finds itself at the center of important decisions, but also of gossip. Precisely for this reason, everything has already been planned for funeral Of King Charles III in an operation that takes the name of Menai Bridge. Let's discover the details of the plan approved and signed by the King of England.

Just like it happened for Queen Elizabeth, mother of King Charles III, the action plan for the royal funeral is established well in advance. Indeed the operation London Bridgei.e. the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, had been organized many years before the actual passing of the sovereign, who died in September 2022. Also for King Charlesto Buckingham Palace, everything is already set up for the event. Obviously the hope is that the sovereign lives as long as possible, but nothing in the royal family can be left to chance. Nothing to do with the recent diagnosis of cancer, for which the sovereign is undergoing treatment.

The choice of the name Menai Bridge can be traced back to his life in Wales. In fact, Elizabeth decided to pay homage to one of the most famous London bridges in the world, while Charles opted for a Welsh bridge. The ruler lived most of his life as him Prince of Wales, and wanted to pay homage to this territory. The Menai Bridge is in fact the bridge that connects the mainland with the island of Anglesey.

Funeral of King Charles III: what the Menai Bridge operation involves

In the plan drawn up and signed in agreement with King Charles III prevails simplicity, also given the new image that the sovereign wants to give of the English monarchy. When the sad event will occur only there BBC will have the exclusive right to the announcement which will only be made known after all members of the royal family have been informed. After that, all the preparations will begin for the ceremony which will be much more streamlined than the one held for Queen Elizabeth.

A national mourning that precedes the funeral during which a rigid schedule will be followed that has been defined for years and periodically updated, also based on current situations. We will start with the display of the body to the public and then the management of queues and people. There will also be a list of invitedthose who will have the honor of participating in the religious function will have to go to theWestminster Abbey. Unlike their mother, they are few and intimate. Hymns and music, already chosen by the sovereign, will be played and sung both during the ceremony and during the coffin procession. This too, unlike Elisabetta, will be much shorter and simpler.