One of the most affected municipalities on the coast of São Paulo with the rains this weekend was São Sebastião. Houses were destroyed by landslides, landslides and floods. “Everything is mud, everything is clay, wreckage, rubble and rubble. It’s really traumatizing,” says Pauleteh Araújo, deputy city councilor and resident of the Juquehy region.

Pauleteh was at home during the heavy rains, as his residence was not badly affected, he now helps other residents in the region and spoke with the Estadão this afternoon.

At least 23 people died from the heavy rains that hit the coast between Saturday night, the 18th, and early this Sunday, the 19th. In São Sebastião alone, there are 22 deaths confirmed by Mayor Felipe Augusto (PSDB). Another victim is a girl who died after being hit by the rockslide in Ubatuba. Until this Sunday night, 228 people are homeless and 338 are homeless.

As Pauleteh’s house was not flooded, she claims that she sheltered three people in her residence and now assists other families in one of the accommodations in the city, located in the church Assembly of God Ministry of Belém. “The region is completely destroyed, it’s another place, unrecognizable, it looks like a war scene”, says she who grew up in the place.

One of the people in the church who lived and still lives the despair of the destruction in the neighborhood is Priscila Silva, 23, a resident of Juquehy who accompanies her sister and brother-in-law who lost their house with everything inside after the flood. “I had just arrived from work, at one o’clock in the morning, that’s when I went to see that everything was flooded, I only went to have contact with her (the sister) at four o’clock in the morning”, she explains.

The two sisters are still waiting for news from their mother who lives in Vila da Baleia and has been incommunicado since Saturday. According to a bulletin released by the state government, the Baleia neighborhood is one of the most affected regions of São Sebastião along with Camburi.

The resident and community leader of Barra do Sahy, on the coast of São Sebastião, Nalda Araújo also reported the moments of terror experienced by residents and tourists during the early hours. According to her, dozens of houses were buried.

“It was around 3 am when we heard a scream. We went out into the street and people were shouting, run because the hill is collapsing. I live more than 100 meters away, but when I looked back, the hill was descending with houses, with cars, with people. We ran away…”, he said.

According to the government of the State of São Paulo, the highest accumulated rainfall in the last 24 hours occurred in Bertioga (683mm). Guarujá (395mm), Santos (232mm), São Vicente (194mm), Cubatão (117mm), Praia Grande (209mm), Mongaguá (112mm), Itanhaém (94mm), Peruíbe (98mm), Ubatuba (335mm), Caraguatatuba (234mm ), Ilhabela (337mm) and São Sebastião (627mm).

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) announced that the red alert for the São Paulo coast remains until Monday, 20, with a chance of rain exceeding 60 mm per hour or above 100 mm per day. After Monday, the alert should decrease to the orange category, with rain forecast between 30 and 60 mm per hour and between 50 and 100 mm per day. (Contributed by José Maria Tomazela)