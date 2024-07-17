It is clear to anyone who wanted to see it that the June 2, 2024 We live a State choice, plagued by constitutional violationsBesides the rude intervention by the presidentof the scandalous use of public money and, above all, for one Six-year illegal campaign.

It is also clear that, in violation of all constitutional and legal postulates, Lopez Obrador Not only will impose to a spurious presidentbut will destroy the separation of powers and put an end to the judiciary.

That is to say, by whimso illegal and with everything the weight of presidential power, We will return to the times of the old authoritarian PRInothing democratic and, above all, allied with the powerful criminal gangs; a de facto power that played a decisive role in the State electoral fraud.

However, despite the fatality that means the Death of Mexican Democracywe cannot ignore the serious violations of the Magna Cartawhich the Palace gang resorted to in order to destroy democracy.

Let’s take it one step at a time.

Surely many remember that, to the surprise of everyone, in the morning Monday, July 15, 2024, Lopez Obrador opened the possibility of his long-awaited judicial reform could fail.

He said: “Let the people decide who should be a judge, who should be a magistrate and who should be a minister… and if with tricks and concessions and corruption they manage to prevent the reform from being carried out, well, it will be very regrettable… They will continue to harm society, but we, and here I personalize, in my case, I leave on record that I was not an accomplice to this decadence that is being suffered in the Judicial Branch.” (END OF QUOTE)

What does the Mexican president’s warning mean? How should we, ordinary citizens, understand what, in the president’s words, seems like a failed reform?

The first thing we must know is that, in a rigid Constitution, such as the Mexican one, there is no place for a referendum; popular consultation understood as: “The procedure by which political decisions of special importance are submitted to a popular vote.”

But it is also worth remembering that the Constituent Power based itself on the Constitution of 1857 to lay the foundations of the current Magna Carta and that, in the discussion about consulting the people, a constituent deputy said the following: “How are we going to allow a consultation of the people, if they do not know what a Constitution is and, in addition, the majority of the people do not know how to read?”

That is why we ask: Today, how many Mexicans understand what Judicial Reform means?

And it comes to mind because, whether we like it or not, the reform they propose Morena and Obrador It is, in fact, a popular referendum, a consultation prohibited by the current Constitution.

But the issue goes further. If we analyse the stupidity of the reform from the numbers, the matter becomes laughable.

For example, in Mexico City, with a register of just over seven million voters, each voter will receive a ridiculous 580 ballots to elect federal and local judges, which means that there will be 580 ballot boxes in each voting center. Yes, 580 ballots and 580 ballot boxes to elect federal and local judges.

This madness means that millions of ballots would be printed and distributed in Mexico City alone, costing billions of pesos.

Can you imagine a citizen who goes to vote and has to cross-check 580 ballots, memorize thousands of names and go to deposit his vote in 580 ballot boxes? Can you imagine the enormous task of crossing 580 ballots and locating 580 ballot boxes? Yes, a stupidity typical of the madman at the Palace.

Furthermore, Article 16 of the Constitution establishes the Principle of Legality and states that all authorities “shall act in accordance with the powers granted to them by law.” And according to Article 89 of the Constitution, it is clear that Obrador lacks the authority to promote changes to the Judiciary and the division of powers.

But that is not all. Article 85 states: “If before the start of the constitutional period the election has not been held or declared valid, the president whose term has ended shall cease to hold office and the person appointed by Congress shall become interim president….”

And this is where the topic becomes not only ridiculous, but laughable.

Because?

Because if the Electoral Court has not declared the election in which Claudia Sheinbaum would have won valid – because the Senate did not process the appointment of two missing magistrates – then the result of the election of June 2, 2024 is illegal and unconstitutional.

That is to say, the electoral referee does not comply with the constitutional provisions to declare the validity of that presidential election.

But the issue is even more complicated if we see that in Congress and, above all, in the Chamber of Deputies, the INE and the Electoral Tribunal have violated the Constitution by endorsing an overrepresentation of deputies in favor of the official party, Morena, and its allies.

And what does that mean?

Almost nothing, if Morena and its allies won just over 50 percent of the votes for federal deputies, a deceitful interpretation by the INE and the Court aims to give the ruling party just over 70 percent of the seats in the Chamber of Deputies.

And, by pure chance, this overrepresentation violates the Constitution.

In the last federal election, Morena and its allies did not reach two-thirds plus one of the federal deputies. And that is why they have resorted to the unconstitutional “chicanada” of the so-called “over-representation”. That is, once again violating the Constitution to endorse the destruction of the Judicial Branch.

Is it so clear that everything in the reform to the Judicial Branch is illegal?

In time.

