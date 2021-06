ZARABANDA Kennedy didn’t invent the autogyro, but gave the New York airport its name

Most of the people I have been talking to recently detest the figure of Franco. But they say that it is good for them that the Murcia airport bears the title of Juan de la Cierva. I think they think that way because they don’t care if the inventor of the autogyro was (if he was, as Moncloa says) a political genares.

I understand by genar