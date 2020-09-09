As the symptoms of influenza and Covid-19 are very similar, the Academy of Medicine asks that vaccination be compulsory for all people working with vulnerable audiences.

Should we oblige healthcare workers to be vaccinated against influenza this year? The question is crucial, in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic, and while the symptoms of the two diseases are similar. The Academy of Medicine calls for vaccination to be compulsory for all people working with vulnerable groups, in hospitals and nursing homes.

In France, only one in three health professionals was vaccinated against the flu last year: two thirds of doctors, half of midwives, but only one third of nurses and barely one in five nursing assistants . The reasons are many, between mistrust of vaccines, or a vaccine sometimes deemed not to be effective enough.

The professor of virology at Caen University Hospital Astrid Vabret believes that the request from the Academy of Medicine is “reasonable”. “This is a factor that can ensure that we have fewer patients and sick caregivers. Everything is good to take to protect others and our health system, for this period which may be difficult”, she develops.

Florence Arnaiz-Maumé, general delegate of Synerpa, the union of private nursing homes, also calls for compulsory vaccination also in nursing homes. “We have relatively little difficulty in vaccinating the elderly, who are often volunteers. On the other hand, each year we deplore a rate of 20% to 30% of vaccinated employees, so we ask that we encourage or even that we makes vaccination against influenza exceptionally compulsory for nursing home care providers this year “, insist Florence Arnaiz-Maumé.

Professor Gilles Pialoux, head of the infectious diseases department at Tenon hospital in Paris, prefers another method to encourage caregivers to be vaccinated. “You involve department heads, assistants, executives who lead the rest of the team without constraint and who set an example. It works better”, Explain Gilles Pialoux.

We had doubled our vaccine effectiveness when it was the management who set the example of this vaccination. The refusal rate is greatly reduced.Gilles Pialouxto franceinfo

Today, for example, the hepatitis B vaccine is compulsory for caregivers.