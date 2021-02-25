The first three corona self-tests were approved in Germany on Wednesday. According to Health Minister Spahn, they should be “easily accessible”.

Berlin – “Testing is an opportunity”, said Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) on Wednesday morning in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. In the TV show, he was able to report progress in the fight against the corona pandemic *. The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices has issued the first three special approvals for corona tests for self-use by laypeople. This was also announced by a spokesman on Wednesday.

Corona rapid tests in Germany: First special approvals for self-tests

Before issuing a special license, the Federal Institute not only checks the technical functioning of the test. There is also the question of whether the test can be safely used by laypeople. This includes, among other things, understandable operating instructions, it was said in advance.

As of February 12, almost 30 applications for special approval of corresponding self-tests had been submitted to the Federal Institute. So that the tests can be safely used by laypeople and make an effective contribution to combating the corona pandemic *, diligence is the overriding principle in the test procedures, explained the Federal Institute.

Corona rapid tests in Germany: Spahn announces availability of self-tests in discounters

“Today we will approve the first three tests,” Spahn announced in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. The Minister of Health announced that they should be “easily accessible” in the next few days, i.e. also available in discounters and shops. “I am assuming that we will be able to approve more and issue special approvals as soon as next week,” Spahn continues. However, the results of the self-tests are not as accurate as with a PCR or rapid test *.

Health Minister Spahn announced the approval of the first Corona self-tests in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. © Screenshot / ZDF- “Morgenmagazin”

In mid-February, the Federal Minister of Health announced that from March 1, all citizens could have free rapid tests for the coronavirus * in test centers or pharmacies. However, this is only to be discussed at the federal-state consultations on March 3rd.

Corona self-tests in Germany: Spahn rejects criticism of the delayed introduction of rapid tests

For this Spahn received massive criticism from the opposition. “It is again the case that the Federal Minister of Health announced things that will not come this way, or at least not that quickly,” said the chairman of the Prime Minister’s Conference, Michael Müller (SPD), disappointed on Tuesday in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin” “.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Health * rejected the criticism of the delayed introduction of the rapid tests. The date at the beginning of March would have been possible, but an agreement has only now been reached on further coordination with the federal states. “I would actually have liked to have started more testing in the next week,” emphasized Spahn. The range of tests is available. Therefore, more tests should be carried out as soon as possible, “also with rapid tests, ideally offered free of charge”, explained the minister.

Corona in Germany: Spahn suggests a combination of quick and self-tests

With a view to the further course of action in the Corona crisis, he suggests a combination of rapid tests and self-tests. “More rapid tests can help us to be more secure in everyday life. If we want to visit the grandmother, for those in need of care in the home or when traveling, ”Spahn told the dpa. These tests by trained third parties make sense where confirmed proof of the result is required. Self-tests, on the other hand, could provide security in specific situations in the future, said the Minister of Health: “Before you go to an event, have your hair cut or go to the theater.” (ph / dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network

List of rubric lists: © Screenshot / ZDF- “Morgenmagazin”