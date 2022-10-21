Anyway, hang your young gentleman in a bottle.

Yes, hello, does everything have to be more expensive?! Yes, in principle yes. Some things are in your control. Literally in this case if you are a man. Banging over the autobahn in your Porsche (or any brand) means that there will also come a time when the bladder has to be emptied. In some cases this can be done completely free of charge at a stop along the autobahn. At a gas station you are often dependent on a paid toilet from Sanifair. You can still choose to look for a tree, but you should know that for yourself. The latter is also still banned in Germany.

Visiting a toilet at a gas station has its advantages. First of all, it is a lot more hygienic. After all, you have the option to wash your hands with soap. The second advantage is that you can do a big errand there. The third advantage is that it is clean, but the latter is highly dependent on the location. Some people seem to make a sport of leaving things as filthy as possible. Bunch of goons!

Price increase Sanifair autobahn

Sanifair is the largest provider of paid toilets along the autobahn. You can use the toilet for 0.70 euro cents. You then receive a voucher of 0.50 euro cents to possibly buy something in the store of the gas station. That is about to change. Cleaning products, toilet paper and personnel have also become more expensive. And Sanifair has to pass that on to you, the plasmener or madam.

The bad news is that peeing and pooping along the autobahn at Sanifair will cost a euro. The good news is that the voucher has also been increased to 1 euro. With a small additional payment you can buy a bottle of water and drink it. And then stop further afield to pee at a Sanifair toilet. Smart guys, those toilet farmers.

This article Everything is getting more expensive, even peeing! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#expensive #peeing