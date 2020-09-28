Two weeks ago, the United Nations denounced the systematic violence that is used in Venezuela to eliminate opponents and terrorize the population. The report stated that they are coordinated crimes, which are carried out in accordance with State policies. Nicolás Maduro, his Interior Minister, General Néstor Reverol Torres, and his Defense Minister, General Vladimir Padrino López, are not only aware of these atrocities. They order and organize them. The diagnosis is very relevant because of how terrifying. But also because it charges 45 officials with crimes against humanity. Maduro and numerous leaders begin to feel threatened by the opening of a process in the International Criminal Court.

