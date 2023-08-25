The Kremlin today flatly rejected Western “speculations” about his alleged relationship withon the accident on Wednesday of the plane of the chief of WagnerYevgueni Prigozhin, in which all its occupants died.

(Read also: The doubts left by the death of Yevgueni Prigozhin, Wagner leader and Putin’s archenemy)

“It’s all a lie,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, in his first telematic press conference after a hiatus of almost three weeks.

According to Peskov, now “there is a lot of speculation about the air disaster and the tragic death” of the occupants of the aircraft, including Prigozhin.

(Also read: The videos of the fatal plane crash in which the head of the Wagner militia died)

The Kremlin spokesman added that in the West such “speculations” They are presented from “a certain angle”.

“When addressing this issue, you have to base yourself on facts,” he said while acknowledging that these, for the moment, “are not many,” because there is an investigation underway.

Putin awaits the results of the investigation

He recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that he “waits for the results of the investigation, which will conclude in the not too distant future.”

As for the future of the mercenary company led by Prigozhin, Peskov said he had no information about it.

(Also read: Yevgueni Prigozhin, the unpredictable chief of the Wagner militia who fell out with Putin)

Putin yesterday broke his 24-hour silence on the Prigozhin plane crash and stressed that the technical and The genetic tests carried out by the specialists will require “some time”.



At the same time, the Kremlin chief described the Wagner leader as “a talented man” and a good businessman who “made serious mistakes during his life, but achieved the necessary results.”

Putin made these statements when many analysts and independent media suggested that he is behind the death of Prigozhin, who had last appeared on Monday in a video allegedly recorded from Africa.

The Russian leader accused him of treason when Wagner’s boss revolted and arrived with his troops some 200 kilometers from Moscow, but later received him in the Kremlin and agreed that he would transfer his mercenaries to Belarus.

EFE