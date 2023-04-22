Following the successful launch of the remake of dead spaceMotive Studios is fully dedicated to the single player action-adventure game of Hombre de Hierro announced in September 2022. Not much was officially revealed about the project, other than that it will be a completely original story rather than an adaptation of an existing narrative from Hombre de Hierro from another medium.

However, a job offer for a senior writer at the Montreal-based studio suggests that the game may feature a character design. open world. Specifically, in the necessary requirements, the senior writer should have previous experience with open world and non-linear dialogue. We know that this is a role intended for the team of Hombre de Hierro because Stephen Rhodes tweeted it out while mentioning that the senior writer would help him write “the next great story of Hombre de Hierro“.

Rhodes has writing credits on several hit games, including The Witcher III: Wild Hunt (base game and expansion Blood and Wine), Seven: The Days Long Gone, vampire, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Greedfall, Curse of the Dead Gods and Desperados III. Fans may have expected an open world design, given that any Hombre de Hierro respectable would have to include a lot of flying.

On the other hand, Marvel’s Avengers It features flight but it’s not an open world game in any sense, so the two aspects are not necessarily related. Many believe that the flight mechanics could be borrowed entirely by Anthem from BioWare, who achieved the thrilling sensation of flying around in a superpowered suit. However, whether or not that happens is still being watched. It’s not like there are a ton of examples: Hombre de Hierro it appears in Marvel’s Midnight Sunsbut that’s a whole different kind of game.

There’s the VR game made by Camouflaj, but a VR title has very different needs and goals. In addition to Hombre de Hierro, Electronic Arts has also partnered with Marvel to create two other action-adventure games. According to rumors, a game of Black Panther by a new EA studio founded by former developers of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor; No information is currently available on the third project.

Via: WCCFTech