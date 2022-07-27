Lemey collaborated with an international group of scientists, including the Dutch Marion Koopmans, to find out where the pandemic had started. Did the virus come from nature? Or did it ‘escape’ from a lab? While the evidence here and there is “incomplete or inaccessible,” the researchers concluded in their study published Tuesday in the prestigious scientific journal science that everything points overwhelmingly to the Huanan market in Wuhan as the cradle of the virus that has gripped the world for the past two and a half years.