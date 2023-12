Meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, and the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, in February 2022. | Photo: Presidency of Ukraine/Flickr

Poland's armed forces said that “everything indicates” that a strange object that passed through the country's airspace this Friday (29), coming from Ukraine, was a Russian missile. Russia bombed Ukraine in the morning with more than 100 missiles and dozens of drones, leaving dozens dead.

Polish General Wiesław Kukuła, head of the armed forces, said in a press conference that the object “was monitored by us on radars and left the airspace. We have confirmation of this on radars and from our allies” — he refers to the co-signatory states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The object entered Polish territory for 40 km and left in less than three minutes. Poland will carry out further tests to confirm the information and rule out a technical error. If confirmed, the case would involve a violation of the border between Ukraine and not only Poland, but also NATO and the European Union.

On X, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he spoke with the Polish President (Andrzej Duda) about the incident and that the organization will investigate the case and establish the facts. The White House reacted by expressing solidarity with the allied country. A spokesperson said US President Joe Biden is following the case closely.

There are no reports of an explosion or casualties from the possible missile. Through a spokeswoman, President Duda commented that “there is no threat at the moment” and that there is no expectation of “anything bad”. He called a meeting of the National Security Council to analyze the situation, according to the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said on state television that “this is another signal for our partners to reinforce Ukraine's air defense.”

Another invasion of Polish territory took place in November 2022, leaving two men dead when a missile hit the village of Przewodow, close to the border. However, the Western consensus was that it was an uncontrolled projectile from Ukraine itself.