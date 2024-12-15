It’s been weeks since our December agenda is full of planssince, along with family lunches and dinners, the typical company dinners in Spain are scheduled as well as vermouths and outings with friends. In all these events, we like to show our best version, so we opt for treatments to look hair and for those clothes that make us feel good.

This sometimes includes resorting to outfits that we have reserved for special occasions (heels included!). However, we must be practical: go comfortably to these celebrations It is one of the best decisions. And yes, you can be elegant at the same time, if we know how to choose the best outfit.

In fact, we love buying new clothes for this season, but even more so being able to buy an outfit that we can wear on more occasions and not just at Christmas. And this is what has happened to us a velvet set by Hoss Intropiaan authentic FLE-CHA-ZO that we found on sale in the Cortefiel catalogue.

The perfect velvet set for this Christmas

Velvet is that fabric that you love or hate, but in this outfit it is a success. In addition, it is perfect for Christmas, but also for winter when allow us to be comfortable, stylish and warm. Thus, it is the protagonist of this two-piece from Hoss Intropia, in a beautiful garnet color, one of the tones of the season.

This set is a real hit. Cortefiel





Buy kimono





Buy pants



This set, which can be purchased separately, consists of a stunning long embroidered velvet kimono, a true jewel that will attract everyone’s attention. It is about an elegant and glamorous garmentmade with a fluid and slightly satin material. It is embroidered with beads and metallic thread, which provides an extra touch of elegance and gives the garment an even more special essence.

For its part, the pants of the set have a wide, high-waisted silhouette. It also includes metallic details in the stitching and its maximum is comfort. With a raw blouse, this great outfit becomes our favorite for Christmas.

