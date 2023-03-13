By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – “Everything and Everywhere at Once” won the coveted best picture award at the Oscars on Sunday, as Hollywood paid homage to an eccentric story about a Chinese-American family solving their problems in multiple dimensions.

The film won seven Oscars in total, including three out of four acting awards for stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Yeoh played the lead role of a stressed-out laundry owner who discovers she has superpowers in alternate universes.

“To all the boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility,” the 60-year-old Malaysian actress said onstage. “And ladies, don’t let anyone tell you that you’re past your prime.”

“Everything Everywhere at Once” was an unlikely winner as a film that strayed from traditional storytelling to tell a story about a family at odds. The kung fu adventure is full of oddities, like people with sausages for fingers and a chef with a raccoon under his hat.

Quan, a child star who gave up acting for two decades, won best supporting actor for his portrayal of Yeoh’s disgruntled husband in a family struggling with a tax audit that threatens their business.

The Vietnamese actor kissed his golden Oscar statuette as he held it up on stage in front of the biggest names in the industry.

“My journey started on a boat,” said Quan. “I spent a year in a refugee camp. Somehow I ended up here on the biggest stage in Hollywood.”

As a boy, Quan starred in an “Indiana Jones” film and in “The Goonies.” The 51-year-old actor said he took a break from acting for years because he saw few opportunities for Asian actors on the big screen.

“They say stories like this only happen in the movies,” he added. “I can’t believe this is happening to me. This is the American Dream.”

Curtis, who built a career in horror films such as “Halloween,” won best supporting actress for her portrayal of a dowdy tax agent.

The 64-year-old actress looked up and addressed her late parents, Oscar nominees Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. “I just won an Oscar,” she said, in tears.

“The Whale” star Brendan Fraser, known for roles in the 1990s in “The Mummy” and “The Man from California,” won best actor for playing a severely obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter.

A German remake of a World War I epic, All That’s New at the Front, was named best international film. The Netflix film portrays the horrors of war through the eyes of a young man initially eager to join the fight. The work won four Oscars.

Director Edward Berger thanked the film’s young star, Felix Kammerer, who joined him onstage. “This was your first film and you carried us on your shoulders like we were nothing,” Berger said.

“Navalny,” which tackles the near-fatal poisoning of Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, and his detention since returning to Moscow in 2021, won the Oscar for best documentary.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Additional reporting by Danielle Broadway, Dawn Chmielewski and Nichola Groom)