The coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the USA. The death toll is highest in the United States. Has the country ever brought the corona pandemic under control? An expert warns.

and US health authority chief Robert Redfield contradict Trump.

New York – Almost a million people died in connection with Corona *. More than 200,000 deaths in the United States. The health authorities officially register almost 50,000 new infections and almost 1,000 fatalities every day. The New York authorities reported on Sunday (local time) a “alarming“Corona infection rate in some quarters of the US metropolis, reports the AFP news agency. The infection rate has recently increased in six neighborhoods in Brooklyn and two others in Queens. The authorities are particularly concerned about the spread of the new type of coronavirus in districts with a Jewish Orthodox population. The increase in contagions there coincided with the Jewish holidays on Monday Yom Kippur reached their peak.

For Donald Trump the coronavirus will soon be history. The higher the number of infections, the more optimistic the US president is. Allegedly on purpose, as an audio recording from the spring is supposed to prove. Fatal in view of the dramatic corona crisis in the USA.

Coronavirus: US immunologist urgently warns of winter

US immunologist Anthony Fauci warns of the current Covid-19 situation. The USA is “not in a good location“Said Fauci in an interview on the radio show Good Morning America on US broadcaster ABC, as reported by the BBC. As winter approaches and the weather in the US gets colder, the spread of the virus in the population should be as low as possible, warns Fauci. In his opinion, there are parts of the country that are doing well. But, there are states that have seen an increase in the number of cases – in some even an increase in hospital stays. The number of deaths here could quickly take off again.

At the beginning of September, Fauci issued a forecast for the end of the corona pandemic in the USA. Even if there should be a corona vaccination in a few months, he does not expect a return to normal living conditions until the end of 2021. Fauci said this in an interview with the news channel CNN. Then this return would also be more gradual. Trump stated at the time that the US was about to leave the corona crisis behind.

The threat of the pandemic is far from over – health expert contradicts Trump

“We are far from over”, this gloomy assessment of the corona pandemic was also given by the director of the US health authorities Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). CDC chief Robert Redfield contradicted this with these words The Guardian according to US President Donald Trump. Redfield was previously reprimanded by Trump for his sinister prognosis. Redfield is apparently concerned that a member of the coronavirus task force is also providing the US president with false information.

“Everything he says is wrong“Redfield said on Friday in a telephone conversation on a plane from Atlanta to Washington, reported NBC. The coronavirus member was inducted into the White House in August, according to NBC data.

"Everything he says is wrong"Redfield said on Friday in a telephone conversation on a plane from Atlanta to Washington, reported NBC. The coronavirus member was inducted into the White House in August, according to NBC data.

The country is far from over the mountain, Trump claims. Earlier this month, the chief of US health officials contradicted Trump's vaccine schedule when he testified under oath to the Senate. Trump immediately responded publicly to Redfield's statement: "I think he was confused when he said that." He told ABC broadcaster: "I don't want people to panic." And added: "But with a vaccination I think it will go away very quickly. "The US president also criticized Redfield for saying that wearing a mask could be as effective as a vaccine. The CDC director made his point of view clear again to NBC: "If each of us did that, this pandemic would be over in eight to twelve weeks."