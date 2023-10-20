In the event of a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, Israel may face a war on two fronts, since militants of the radical Hezbollah movement may rise to the aid of Hamas. experts say. The Israeli government has already decided on an operation in Gaza, but there are still no specifics about the possible timing of its start, and there is no understanding whether it will be possible to evacuate residents from the enclave . Many analysts point out that it is unlikely to be able to avoid a large number of civilian casualties. What is happening in the Middle East and is Israel ready to fight on two fronts – in the material of Izvestia .

Israel fights Hezbollah

While Israel is planning a ground operation against Hamas militants, the world is actively discussing possible scenarios and consequences of the development of the situation. Meanwhile in the north of the country there are increasingly intense exchanges of blows between the IDF and representatives of the Shiite radical movement Hezbollah (based in southern Lebanon).

The intensity of military activity has already led to On October 20, the IDF decided to evacuate the residents of the city of Kiryat Shmona. The day before, the village came under fire three locals were injured.

Throughout the day, there were reports of IDF strikes on several Hezbollah targets in neighboring Lebanon. . These actions were the military’s response to shelling from the radicals, the Israeli army claims. In addition, three members of the movement were hit.

Hezbollah already on October 8, that is, the day after the Hamas attack on Israel and the IDF’s first military responses to the Gaza Strip, fired at Israeli positions in the Golan Heights. The territory was occupied by Israel following the 1967 Six-Day War, and UN Security Council Resolution 242 calls for the “withdrawal of Israeli armed forces from territories occupied during the recent conflict.”

Generally, representatives of the Shiite movement immediately made it clear that they are not interested in a military escalation with Israel, however, this organization also has certain red lines for example, a direct attack by the IDF on Lebanese territory.

Hamas, however, according to the European edition of Politico, is working closely with Hezbollah, allegedly with the aim of creating a second front for Israel. With this development of events there is a risk of the conflict escalating, since the United States has promised to assist Israel in the event of a Hezbollah attack , writes The New York Times. And such a development of events could result in big problems for Israel.

“A full-scale attack in the north could overwhelm Israel as most of its forces are focused on a potential ground invasion in the south,” the newspaper said.

US assistance

The fact that the United States is actively involved in the process of planning Israeli military actions and various scenarios for the development of the situation is indicated by the fact that Over the past week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and American President Joe Biden himself have successively visited Tel Aviv. All three hinted quite transparently that they were ready to go to war if the number of participants in the conflict expanded .

However, Washington’s readiness to join the war is also evidenced by the fact that The US is amassing weapons to Israel . In particular, the USS Mount Whitney and USS Gerald R. Ford are already in the eastern Mediterranean. On October 18, the destroyer USS Carney passed the Suez Canal towards Israel. There are plans to transfer the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. The Washington Post wrote that the Bataan landing group, which includes more than 4 thousand Marines, could also join the growing American fleet. In order to provide prompt assistance to Israel in the event of a scaled-up conflict, the United States has already trained 2 thousand military personnel.

Joe Biden also intends to secure funding for Israel However, the head of the White House made a request to Congress for the allocation of money on October 20 in connection with the allocation of tranches for Ukraine. Moreover, $61 billion is intended for Kyiv and only $14.3 billion for the Jewish state.

All this indicates that the United States is indeed determined to support Israel in its fight against Hamas militants.

Iran factor

Here The factor of Iran should also be taken into account, for which support for the civilian population of the Gaza Strip is traditionally considered one of the main leitmotifs in any communication regarding Israel . Moreover, Iranian representatives openly warn the Israeli authorities against a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, which would entail colossal casualties.

— Israel must realize that the invasion of Gaza is a red line, that Palestine is waiting for Israel to make this blunder. If the Israeli regime takes such a step and does not stop rocket attacks on the Gaza Strip, it will have to wait for the emergence of new battle fronts against him, and not just one, as now,” said Ebrahim Azizi, deputy head of Iran’s parliamentary commission on national security and foreign policy.

The situation for Israel is indeed difficult. On the one hand, the official authorities have many times announced a ground operation with the aim of eliminating Hamas as a military-political organization, which is forcing the government of the Jewish state to speed up preparations for military operations. On the other hand, the first days of the war demonstrated, according to experts, politicians and the UN, disproportionately harsh forms of action by the IDF, which caused a flurry of criticism of Israel and pro-Palestinian protests not only in the countries of the Muslim world, but also in Europe and the United States.

The problem of refugees from the Gaza Strip

Now Israel demands that residents of the northern Gaza Strip move south, which, from the IDF’s point of view, will reduce civilian casualties . However, the Gaza Strip is only 365 square meters in area. km. For example, this is less than the territory of Russian Omsk (573 sq. km), but slightly larger than Malta (316 sq. km). That is, moving the residents of the Gaza Strip there (from 2 to 2.5 million people) does not guarantee that the ground operation will not spread to these territories.

The situation is complicated by the refusal of Jordan and Egypt to allow refugees into their territory . On the one hand, such a step would create new threats to stability (an additional number of migrants to those already in the territory of neighboring countries) and security of these states (among the refugees there may be radicals from Hamas, who have close ties with the Muslim Brotherhood group banned in Russia ). In addition, in essence, allowing refugees to be accepted would effectively mean agreeing with Israel’s ground operation, while Jordan and Egypt are calling for a ceasefire and a negotiated settlement to the current flare-up.

Along with the border being closed to refugees, there is also a problem with the delivery of humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip, and this is provided that Israel continues to blockade the enclave . In order to resolve this issue, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the Rafah crossing (between the Gaza Strip and Egypt) on October 20 and stated that trucks with humanitarian aid should enter the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.

However, Israel has already decided on a ground operation, said the Ambassador of the Jewish State to Russia, Alexander Ben Zvi.

The Russian Federation insists that the risk of casualties among the civilian population is too high.

— The Israeli leadership has announced its intention to conduct an operation in Gaza aimed at eliminating the military and political leadership of Hamas. It is clear that such an operation is fraught with dangers for the civilian population, the possibility of their death and destruction. Besides, there are suggestions that the conflict may expand and acquire, as we say, a regional dimension ,” Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said in an interview with Izvestia.

Risk of conflict escalation

Experts call the Hezbollah movement the main potential participant in the conflict, which, in general, made it clear that it was ready to take the side of Hamas.

“There is a risk of Hezbollah’s involvement, and the likelihood of this directly correlates with the scale of the operation that Israel may carry out. If there are indiscriminate bombings, a harsh military operation using heavy weapons with a large number of casualties, a certain picture in the media, this will only fuel the likelihood that Hezbollah will become more and more involved in this conflict ,” RIAC program coordinator Ivan Bocharov tells Izvestia.

The situation in the region becomes critical when countries are literally on the verge of an escalation of the conflict and transition to a more global war, political scientist Roland Bijamov said in a conversation with Izvestia. However, he continues, “it may or may not happen.”

– But I am inclined to believe that perhaps some escalation of the conflict will still occur. There is a tendency that it will develop into a regional one with at least the opening of one front by Hezbollah. But I’m far from apocalyptic scenarios and now it seems that the situation will be contained, because a large-scale regional conflict in the Middle East will actually mean a transition to the next phase – a world war that will take place in different theaters, Bijamov believes.